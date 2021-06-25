One player excelled himself on this tricky distributional hand, despite the best efforts of his opponents. Can you spot the extra chance?

Bidding Dealer: West N/S Game North East South West — — — NB NB 3C 4S 5C NB NB 5S

Third in hand, and at favourable vulnerability, East decided to try to wreak havoc by opening with an off-centre pre-emptive 3C. South bid 4S but, when West competed to 5C, and there were two passes back to him, South had a further decision to make. Reasoning that, with a pass and a pre-empt from his opponents, his partner might hold some values, he pushed on to 5S.

At most other tables, E/W subsided at the 4-level and East played in 4S, making 10 tricks. However, whether in 4S or 5S, at duplicate, you should strive for the maximum tricks. West lead A♥ and then Q♣ and another. South ruffed and assessed his chances of not losing a diamond trick. A priori, East will hold both Q♦ and J♦ 25 per cent of the time. Here, East had pre-empted: did that change the thinking? Not really: it is the only realistic chance. Declarer crossed to dummy’s 10♠ and led 8♦. When East followed low, so did he, and it held the trick. He cashed a top trump and his ♦AK. Even if the suit had not split 3-3, there was a trump in dummy to ruff the fourth round. Eleven tricks made for a distinguished result.

