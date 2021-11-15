Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

Beijing accuses EU of risking global supply chains, COP26 agreement sets new rules for limiting emissions and the FT's Andy Bounds explains Article 16 and Northern Ireland

Beijing has accused the EU of risking damage to world supply chains by throwing up regulatory and trade hurdles to foreign businesses, and the COP26 UN climate summit in Glasgow led to an agreement among 197 countries on new rules for limiting greenhouse gas emissions. Plus, the FT’s EU correspondent, Andy Bounds, explains Article 16 and why the Brexit deal could unravel over Northern Ireland. 


China accuses the EU of threatening global trade

COP26 agrees new climate rules but India and China weaken coal pledge - with Emiliya Mychasuk 

Northern Ireland Brexit deadlock: what is Article 16 and what happens if it is triggered? - with Andy Bounds 

Premier League closes in on record sale of US TV rights

