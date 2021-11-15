Brexit drama 2.0
Beijing accuses EU of risking global supply chains, COP26 agreement sets new rules for limiting emissions and the FT's Andy Bounds explains Article 16 and Northern Ireland
https://www.ft.com/content/42928696-226a-4d50-9a49-4ee16f8b107f
Beijing has accused the EU of risking damage to world supply chains by throwing up regulatory and trade hurdles to foreign businesses, and the COP26 UN climate summit in Glasgow led to an agreement among 197 countries on new rules for limiting greenhouse gas emissions. Plus, the FT’s EU correspondent, Andy Bounds, explains Article 16 and why the Brexit deal could unravel over Northern Ireland.
China accuses the EU of threatening global trade
https://www.ft.com/content/9c9dbc9e-1d33-4e41-9c79-b0df51cd678e
COP26 agrees new climate rules but India and China weaken coal pledge - with Emiliya Mychasuk
https://www.ft.com/content/c891d4af-f80b-48f0-8b6f-a8763655c936
Northern Ireland Brexit deadlock: what is Article 16 and what happens if it is triggered? - with Andy Bounds
https://www.ft.com/content/b09a58c0-27fb-4453-a6a0-1f2cd74b9ea2
Premier League closes in on record sale of US TV rights
https://www.ft.com/content/1cb410ac-983d-43da-bd1e-e4faa808d157
The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Gavin Kallmann and Michael Bruning. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.
