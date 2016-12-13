Sky and Fox pursue faster scheme for takeover deal

Sky and 21st Century Fox have agreed to pursue a UK takeover structure called a “scheme of arrangement”, as the Rupert Murdoch-controlled company rushes to complete its acquisition of the 61 per cent of the European pay-TV broadcaster that it does not already own.

According to two people involved with the negotiations, Fox and Sky will ask the High Court in the UK to approve the structure, once a formal bid is finalised as soon as this week.

Under a scheme of arrangement, which has become increasingly popular among bidders looking to seize full control of a company in short order, a bidder only requires the backing of 75 per cent of a company’s independent shareholders. If that threshold is reached, any minority shareholders opposed to the offer are “squeezed out” or forced to sell to the bidder.

This contrasts with the 90 per cent approval a bidder must secure in a traditional takeover in order to compel the remaining independent shareholders to sell.

Although a scheme is likely to speed up the deal, Sky sources dismissed the suggestion that the method was “easier” than a traditional takeover structure. They argue that because Fox would not be allowed to vote, independent shareholders would have more power to potentially block the deal.

Legal experts also said that independent shareholders opposed to the bid could have an outsized influence on the vote, because on average only 20 to 30 per cent of shareholders vote on proposed mergers and acquisitions.

Sky first revealed on Friday that Fox had moved to take full control of the broadcaster, with an approach that valued it at £18.5bn. The £10.75-per-share all-cash offer had the backing of Sky directors, but Sky said in a statement that “certain material offer terms remain under discussion” and there was no certainty that Fox would make a firm offer.

A handful of minority investors, including Jupiter Asset Management, Royal London and Standard Life, have publicly raised concerns about the offer price, forcing Sky to defend the role of its independent directors in backing the bid.

Sky contacted its top 10 shareholders about the proposed terms over the weekend, with one person close to the discussions saying that investors were “pretty sanguine” about the price, but that they would “always like the offer to be worth more”.

Meanwhile, politicians have called on the UK government to refer the proposed bid to Ofcom, the UK media regulator, arguing that nothing had changed since Mr Murdoch’s previous bid for Sky in 2010 collapsed amid a phone-hacking scandal, and that handing Fox full control of Sky would give Mr Murdoch an outsized influence on the UK media landscape.

The UK government confirmed on Monday that Karen Bradley, the culture secretary, would have 10 working days to decide whether to issue a public interest intervention, once she receives formal notification of a Fox offer.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Matt Hancock, the minister for digital and culture policy, moved to reassure critics that Ms Bradley would be “scrupulously fair and impartial”.

Ed Miliband, the former Labour leader, called for ministers to reject the deal, and the Liberal Democrats raised similar concerns, saying in a letter sent to Ms Bradley on Monday night that “there appears to be no material change in the terms” of the current bid compared to the 2010 offer.

“If this takeover were to go ahead there would be similar concerns raised over media plurality in the UK,” Jane Bonham Carter, culture spokeswoman for the Liberal Democrats, said in the letter.

“It is integral to the media environment that no company has a hold of the market disproportionate to its rivals and the that a fair and level playing field is maintained,” Baroness Bonham Carter added. “People want a choice in the content that they consume, and do not want to see a monopoly formed by Mr Murdoch on the industry.”

Sky declined to comment on Tuesday.

Additional reporting by Jim Pickard