Twenty-five points between your partnership often heralds a game contract. However, if you can identify favourable distribution, it may be possible to contract for more tricks, and a much bigger score.

Bidding Dealer: East Love All North East South West — NB 1H 1S 3S NB 4C NB 4D NB 4NT NB 5D NB 6H

Most experienced players bid 6H on this deal; others played in just 4H. The key bid is North’s jump to 3S. To bid your opponent’s suit at the minimum level indicates that you want to force more information from your partner; to jump in your opponent’s suit is a Splinter. This shows 4-card support for partner’s suit, a singleton (or, sometimes, a void) in your opponent’s suit and, usually, around 10-15pts. South appreciated that a singleton spade suited his hand well.

He now cue-bid 4C, indicating A♣ and asking North to highlight any ace he holds. North duly cue-bid 4D, showing A♦. South checked on aces and, upon finding one missing, settled for the small slam. To succeed, South could draw trumps and ruff two spade losers in dummy.

Splinter bids should be considered mild slam tries: if your singleton fits well opposite partner’s holding – say three or four small, or three to the ace, partner may investigate a slam. If partner holds cards such as the king and queen in that suit, those will be wasted values, and partner probably signs off in game.