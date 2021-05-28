Moustapha wears Salvatore Ferragamo suede Mangiarotti Carrara overcoat, £6,520. Botter cotton blazer (seen underneath), £985. Jil Sander by Lucie and Luke Meier rayon and cotton hooded scarf, £140 [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2Fe92aab03-532c-40c6-86fa-d3df3a3a33a7.jpg?dpr=1&fit=scale-down&quality=highest&source=next&width=700]\nMoustapha wears Salvatore Ferragamo suede Mangiarotti Carrara overcoat, £6,520.\nBotter cotton blazer (seen underneath), £985. Jil Sander by Lucie and Luke Meier\nrayon and cotton hooded scarf, £140 © Robin GaliegueLeon wears Lemaire cotton ventile trench coat, £720. Bottega Veneta cotton twill string knotted shirt, £810, and cotton/polyamide trousers, £715. Rubber shoes, stylist’s own. Charvet silk chiffon scarf, £200. Kerstin Adolphson wool socks, POA [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F9f5ff353-c290-4ca3-9ad3-15599d9b9c60.jpg?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nLeon wears Lemaire cotton ventile trench coat, £720. Bottega Veneta cotton twill\nstring knotted shirt, £810, and cotton/polyamide trousers, £715. Rubber shoes,\nstylist’s own. Charvet silk chiffon scarf, £200. Kerstin Adolphson wool socks,\nPOA © Robin GaliegueLeon wears Emporio Armani cotton and viscose top, £240. Maison Margiela linen coat with wet-look detailing (seen around waist), £2,245. JW Anderson cotton trousers, £445. Ralph Lauren silk cummerbund, £230 [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F489fdbb9-cfe3-40f5-8f70-b9536fa197d9.jpg?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nLeon wears Emporio Armani cotton and viscose top, £240. Maison Margiela linen\ncoat with wet-look detailing (seen around waist), £2,245. JW Anderson cotton\ntrousers, £445. Ralph Lauren silk cummerbund, £230 © Robin GaliegueMoustapha wears Etro wool jacket, £1,125. Ludovic de Saint Sernin silk shirt, £475 [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F4e77cace-9f12-4170-8467-6f89dc32b9d7.jpg?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nMoustapha wears Etro wool jacket, £1,125. Ludovic de Saint Sernin silk shirt,\n£475 © Robin GaliegueLeon wears Canali cotton/linen/silk shirt, £330. Alled-Martinez satin and knitted viscose cummerbund trousers, £840. Vintage vest, hat and boxing trainers, stylist’s own [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2Ff1f3ce2d-24ac-46f4-adf4-e29e21148b16.jpg?dpr=1&fit=scale-down&quality=highest&source=next&width=700]\nLeon wears Canali cotton/linen/silk shirt, £330. Alled-Martinez satin and\nknitted viscose cummerbund trousers, £840. Vintage vest, hat and boxing\ntrainers, stylist’s own © Robin GaliegueLeon wears Dior wool cavalry twill military jacket, £3,000. Ludovic de Saint Sernin silk shirt (seen at collar), £475. Charvet cotton piqué tuxedo belt, £260. Silk scarf, stylist’s own [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F4194be42-eb7f-41ef-9087-dc15a60e8ed1.jpg?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nLeon wears Dior wool cavalry twill military jacket, £3,000. Ludovic de Saint\nSernin silk shirt (seen at collar), £475. Charvet cotton piqué tuxedo belt,\n£260. Silk scarf, stylist’s own © Robin GaliegueMoustapha wears Paul Smith linen blazer, £570. Louis Vuitton cashmere rollneck sweater, £915 [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2Feff19aa0-481f-482e-baf6-36fe983b7c66.jpg?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nMoustapha wears Paul Smith linen blazer, £570. Louis Vuitton cashmere rollneck\nsweater, £915 © Robin GaliegueLeon wears Ralph Lauren wool/silk handmade tailcoat tuxedo, £7,700. Felt hat, stylist’s own [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F6f7bc31f-cb62-43c0-94e2-ca4428a787dd.jpg?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nLeon wears Ralph Lauren wool/silk handmade tailcoat tuxedo, £7,700. Felt hat,\nstylist’s own © Robin GaliegueMoustapha wears Craig Green cotton Kimono parka, POA. Herno bi-stretch technical fabric raincoat (seen underneath), £650. Uniqlo merino wool rollneck, £30. Bottega Veneta natural linen canvas trousers, £905 [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2Fd04e6810-d1c5-4cd9-86a6-423b71e07cbb.jpg?dpr=1&fit=scale-down&quality=highest&source=next&width=700]\nMoustapha wears Craig Green cotton Kimono parka, POA. Herno bi-stretch technical\nfabric raincoat (seen underneath), £650. Uniqlo merino wool rollneck, £30.\nBottega Veneta natural linen canvas trousers, £905 © Robin GaliegueLeon wears Alexander McQueen wool gabardine coat, £2,740. Charvet cotton bathrobe (seen at lapels), £665. Models, Leon Dame at Viva Paris and Moustapha Sy at Rebel Management. Casting, Mathilde Curel for Julia Lange Casting. Hair, Pawel Solis at Artlist Paris. Make-up, Mayumi Oda at Bryant Artists. Photographer’s assistants, Thomas Charbois and Kévin Théard. Digital operator, Romain Courtois. Stylist’s assistant, Marie Poulmarch. Production, Marie Godeau Robinson and Perle Rolland at Rosco Production [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F66dac74e-f107-4b9e-84d9-f10a8e88e37b.jpg?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nLeon wears Alexander McQueen wool gabardine coat, £2,740. Charvet cotton\nbathrobe (seen at lapels), £665. Models, Leon Dame at Viva Paris and Moustapha\nSy at Rebel Management. Casting, Mathilde Curel for Julia Lange Casting. Hair,\nPawel Solis at Artlist Paris. Make-up, Mayumi Oda at Bryant Artists.\nPhotographer’s assistants, Thomas Charbois and Kévin Théard. Digital operator,\nRomain Courtois. Stylist’s assistant, Marie Poulmarch. Production, Marie Godeau\nRobinson and Perle Rolland at Rosco Production © Robin Galiegue