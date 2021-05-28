Photography by Robin Galiegue. Styling by Andreas Krings. Models, Leon Dame and Moustapha Sy

Print this page
Moustapha wears Salvatore Ferragamo suede Mangiarotti Carrara overcoat, £6,520. Botter cotton blazer (seen underneath), £985. Jil Sander by Lucie and Luke Meier rayon and cotton hooded scarf, £140
Moustapha wears Salvatore Ferragamo suede Mangiarotti Carrara overcoat, £6,520. Botter cotton blazer (seen underneath), £985. Jil Sander by Lucie and Luke Meier rayon and cotton hooded scarf, £140 © Robin Galiegue
Leon wears Lemaire cotton ventile trench coat, £720. Bottega Veneta cotton twill string knotted shirt, £810, and cotton/polyamide trousers, £715. Rubber shoes, stylist’s own. Charvet silk chiffon scarf, £200. Kerstin Adolphson wool socks, POA
Leon wears Lemaire cotton ventile trench coat, £720. Bottega Veneta cotton twill string knotted shirt, £810, and cotton/polyamide trousers, £715. Rubber shoes, stylist’s own. Charvet silk chiffon scarf, £200. Kerstin Adolphson wool socks, POA © Robin Galiegue
Leon wears Emporio Armani cotton and viscose top, £240. Maison Margiela linen coat with wet-look detailing (seen around waist), £2,245. JW Anderson cotton trousers, £445. Ralph Lauren silk cummerbund, £230
Leon wears Emporio Armani cotton and viscose top, £240. Maison Margiela linen coat with wet-look detailing (seen around waist), £2,245. JW Anderson cotton trousers, £445. Ralph Lauren silk cummerbund, £230 © Robin Galiegue
Moustapha wears Etro wool jacket, £1,125. Ludovic de Saint Sernin silk shirt, £475
Moustapha wears Etro wool jacket, £1,125. Ludovic de Saint Sernin silk shirt, £475 © Robin Galiegue
Leon wears Canali cotton/linen/silk shirt, £330. Alled-Martinez satin and knitted viscose cummerbund trousers, £840. Vintage vest, hat and boxing trainers, stylist’s own 
Leon wears Canali cotton/linen/silk shirt, £330. Alled-Martinez satin and knitted viscose cummerbund trousers, £840. Vintage vest, hat and boxing trainers, stylist’s own  © Robin Galiegue
Leon wears Dior wool cavalry twill military jacket, £3,000. Ludovic de Saint Sernin silk shirt (seen at collar), £475. Charvet cotton piqué tuxedo belt, £260. Silk scarf, stylist’s own
Leon wears Dior wool cavalry twill military jacket, £3,000. Ludovic de Saint Sernin silk shirt (seen at collar), £475. Charvet cotton piqué tuxedo belt, £260. Silk scarf, stylist’s own © Robin Galiegue
Moustapha wears Paul Smith linen blazer, £570. Louis Vuitton cashmere rollneck sweater, £915
Moustapha wears Paul Smith linen blazer, £570. Louis Vuitton cashmere rollneck sweater, £915  © Robin Galiegue
Leon wears Ralph Lauren wool/silk handmade tailcoat tuxedo, £7,700. Felt hat, stylist’s own
Leon wears Ralph Lauren wool/silk handmade tailcoat tuxedo, £7,700. Felt hat, stylist’s own © Robin Galiegue
Moustapha wears Craig Green cotton Kimono parka, POA. Herno bi-stretch technical fabric raincoat (seen underneath), £650. Uniqlo merino wool rollneck, £30. Bottega Veneta natural linen canvas trousers, £905
Moustapha wears Craig Green cotton Kimono parka, POA. Herno bi-stretch technical fabric raincoat (seen underneath), £650. Uniqlo merino wool rollneck, £30. Bottega Veneta natural linen canvas trousers, £905 © Robin Galiegue
Leon wears Alexander McQueen wool gabardine coat, £2,740. Charvet cotton bathrobe (seen at lapels), £665. Models, Leon Dame at Viva Paris and Moustapha Sy at Rebel Management. Casting, Mathilde Curel for Julia Lange Casting. Hair, Pawel Solis at Artlist Paris. Make-up, Mayumi Oda at Bryant Artists. Photographer’s assistants, Thomas Charbois and Kévin Théard. Digital operator, Romain Courtois. Stylist’s assistant, Marie Poulmarch. Production, Marie Godeau Robinson and Perle Rolland at Rosco Production
Leon wears Alexander McQueen wool gabardine coat, £2,740. Charvet cotton bathrobe (seen at lapels), £665. Models, Leon Dame at Viva Paris and Moustapha Sy at Rebel Management. Casting, Mathilde Curel for Julia Lange Casting. Hair, Pawel Solis at Artlist Paris. Make-up, Mayumi Oda at Bryant Artists. Photographer’s assistants, Thomas Charbois and Kévin Théard. Digital operator, Romain Courtois. Stylist’s assistant, Marie Poulmarch. Production, Marie Godeau Robinson and Perle Rolland at Rosco Production © Robin Galiegue

Get alerts on Fashion when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window)

Comments have not been enabled for this article.

Follow the topics in this article