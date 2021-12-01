We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest FT News Briefing news every morning.
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest FT News Briefing news every morning.
Federal Reserve chair Jay Powell spooks investors with hawkish tone on Tuesday
Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com
https://www.ft.com/content/5810c0fd-5325-4b58-93d6-4790d00956ad
Jay Powell signalled his support for a quicker withdrawal of the Federal Reserve’s massive asset purchase programme, and the world’s biggest clothing retailer, Inditex, has named the 37-year-old daughter of its founder as the company’s new chair. Plus, Robin Wigglesworth, the FT’s global finance correspondent, explains why markets might be more fragile than many people think.
Powell signals support for quicker ‘taper’ of Fed’s bond buying scheme
https://www.ft.com/content/181021d7-9dc4-4a55-a8e9-d5ae26e8e5c1
Markets are more fragile than investors think
https://www.ft.com/content/c25bd7df-0f13-4bb1-94b3-e36ed8fb2b97
Inditex shares fall after it appoints founder’s daughter as chair
https://www.ft.com/content/57283cb1-20d8-43a7-85aa-6ca59a49099c
Morrisons ditches soya for insects in chicken feed to hatch carbon neutral eggs
https://www.ft.com/content/ce180ed3-67c5-4e47-91e3-32049866cae1
The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Gavin Kallmann and Michael Bruning. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.
See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.
Transcripts are not currently available for all podcasts, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on FT News Briefing when a new story is published