US president sticks to his plan to withdraw American troops from the country by the end of the month

US President Joe Biden is defying international pressure and sticking by his plan to withdraw American troops from Afghanistan by the end of the month, and the UK will roll out new regulations to protect children’s data online. Plus, the FT’s legal correspondent, Kate Beioley, talks about the lawsuit that Lebanese lawyers have filed against a UK-registered chemicals company over the 2020 Beirut port blast.





Biden refuses to extend evacuation as Taliban blocks Afghans from airport, with US trade correspondent Aime Williams

UK targets social media, gaming and videos with new Children’s Code

Lebanese lawyers sue UK-registered company over Beirut port blast, with legal correspondent, Kate Beioley

BBQ stocks: Wall Street feels the thrill of the grill

