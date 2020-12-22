Total Covid-19 casesView charts and maps
Confirmed77,172,686
Deaths1,694,386
Hospital admissions continue to fall in Midwest
Matthew Rocco
States in the US Midwest continue to report a decline in hospitalisations related to Covid-19, even as California and other parts of the country grapple with an elevated number of patients.
South Dakota had 341 people in hospital with Covid-19, down from a high of 607 on November 10 and the lowest mark since mid-October, according to state figures published on Tuesday and Financial Times analysis of Covid Tracking Project data.
Iowa, which had as many as 1,527 hospitalised patients on November 18, reported 651 current hospitalisations for patients with a primary or secondary diagnosis of Covid-19.
In Ohio, there were 4,829 people hospitalised, compared with 5,296 in the middle of December.
Minnesota’s hospitalisations edged higher on Tuesday to 1,060 from 1,040 the day before. However, they remain well below a high of 1,840 on November 30. Data on Mondays can be lower due to delays from the weekend.
Minnesota is among a handful of Midwest states that have taken steps to ease coronavirus-related restrictions that were tightened at the onset of an autumn resurgence of the disease. Michigan, Nebraska and Iowa also have rolled back curbs, with officials encouraged by a slowdown in hospital admissions and new infections.
That stands in contrast with states like Pennsylvania, where hospitals tallied 6,151 Covid-19 patients. That was below a peak of 6,346 set last week, in a sign that hospitalisations could be levelling off, but represented an increase from 6,090 patients on Monday.
California’s hospitalisations increased by 653 to 17,843 patients, more than any other point during the pandemic, state data showed.
There were 1,996 people hospitalised in Nevada, the same amount from 24 hours earlier and tying for the second-highest level on record. Hospitalisations rose to a high of 2,025 on December 14.
American has Cayman sentence halved
An American woman who slipped out of a quarantine bracelet to watch her boyfriend compete in a Cayman Islands jet ski tournament has had her sentence halved by the Caribbean territory’s highest court.
Skylar Mack and Vanjae Ramgeet will serve two months in jail instead of four months.
Ms Mack, 18, a medical student at Mercer University in Georgia, removed a tracking device required through Cayman’s quarantine-at-home programme and left the residence where she was staying to attend a jet-ski event.
Mr Ramgeet, 24, who is from Grand Cayman, was convicted of aiding and abetting Ms Mack.
Both were originally ordered to perform 40 hours of community service by a magistrate.
The Crown then appealed against the sentence and the islands’ Grand Court increased the sentence to four months in jail.
The Court of Appeal heard their appeals on Tuesday morning via video link from the UK.
They were the first people to be sentenced under harsher penalties for breaking isolation in the Caribbean territory, which has about 64,000 residents.
The territory has recorded 311 confirmed Covid-19 cases and two deaths since the pandemic began.
They must also pay CI$2,600, the quarantine facility fee.
Wall Street struggles to find direction
David Carnevali
US stocks ended mixed on Tuesday as the approval of a $900bn rescue plan by the Congress failed to lift the mood of investors.
Late on Monday, Congress passed the long-awaited fiscal stimulus that will bring money into the pockets of companies and people as they try to recover from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
But despite the nod from Washington, Wall Street stocks struggled to find direction. The benchmark S&P 500 ended the day down 0.7 per cent, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite up 0.5 per cent
“Markets are trying to balance short-term risk with the long-term outlook that coronavirus vaccines will be rolled out effectively into next year,” said Emmanuel Cao, head of European equity strategy at Barclays.
He added that investors had become fearful of selling out of a vaccine-led equities rally too early. “In this kind of environment, whenever the market has a pullback, people buy the dip. The direction of travel is still towards some return to normality as long as vaccine efficacy isn’t put into question by this new strain of the virus.”
News you might have missed …
France has confirmed it will reopen its borders to traffic from the UK on Tuesday night after a 48-hour closure imposed on Sunday to prepare measures against the new coronavirus strain prevalent in southern England, but will demand negative tests for Covid-19 from all travellers.
Almost a third of Americans would rather quit their jobs than take a Covid-19 vaccine mandated by their employers, according to new polling which underscores the risk of a backlash if companies insist that staff be vaccinated, according to polls by the Yale School of Management and the Diligent Institute.
Sales of previously owned homes in the US fell for the first time in six months in November as a tight supply as well as high prices began to weigh on sales. Existing home sales unexpectedly fell 2.5 per cent in November from the previous month to an annualised pace of 6.69m, the National Association of Realtors said.
Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease doctor in the US, received Moderna's Covid-19 shot on Tuesday, as healthcare leaders sought to persuade people hesitant about vaccines. Many Americans concerned about politicisation of the vaccine development process said they would only get inoculated if Dr Fauci did.
An employee rearranges shelves at a Lululemon store in Regent Street, London
Lululemon, whose upmarket leisurewear has taken affluent North Americans by storm, is eyeing plans to more than triple the proportion of revenues from overseas in a global branding push in countries from the UK to Japan, in contrast to other clothing companies hit hard by the coronavirus crisis.
The German producers of one of the main Covid-19 vaccines are confident that they could produce a version that works against any mutated virus strain within six weeks, said Ugur Sahin, the chief executive of BioNTech, as concerns mount about the new strain spreading across the UK.
DFS Furniture’s gross sales rose 19 per cent while its order book remains “strong”, prompting the UK sofa retailer to expect full-year pre-tax profit to be within the upper half of the market forecast range. Online sales soared 76 per cent in the 24 weeks to December 15 compared with the year earlier.
South Korean carmaker Ssangyong Motor has filed for bankruptcy after failing to repay creditors, a move analysts said signals that the government was unlikely to bail out pandemic-hit companies that have foreign backers. It is 75 per cent-owned by Indian carmaker Mahindra & Mahindra.
Get alerts on Coronavirus pandemic when a new story is published