Climate emergency in 2020 The focus was on coronavirus pandemic the emergency caused by our relationship with nature has not gone away © Ingram Pinn/Financial Times We can avert irreversible climate changeAction is both essential and affordable — but it demands international leaders’ co-operation Climate change: what Antarctica’s ‘doomsday glacier’ means for the planet Thwaites Glacier is melting at an alarming rate, triggering fears over rising sea levels China, not America, will decide fate of the planetBut its coal addiction and authoritarian system mean it will struggle to take a global lead The costs of tackling climate change keep on fallingInvestments in a zero-carbon economy should boost economic growth Regional governments are key to climate solutionsAs bushfires blaze, Australia cannot afford to wait for the prime minister to act Half a cheer for Boris Johnson’s green revolution PremiumDecarbonisation requires long-term commitments to spending, tax plans and redistribution More from this Series Climate diplomacy is winning its fight against a zero-sum mindset There is growing international realisation that acting decisively is an investment not a cost The slow death of Big OilThe industry must reinvent itself to survive in a low-carbon era EU climate target is ambitious but feasibleThere is appetite among investors to help cut emissions by 55 per cent Covid-19 exposes our arrogant relationship with natureThreats to us are interrelated: climate change, loss of biodiversity, new pathogens