Climate emergency in 2020

The focus was on coronavirus pandemic the emergency caused by our relationship with nature has not gone away

© Ingram Pinn/Financial Times
We can avert irreversible climate change

Action is both essential and affordable — but it demands international leaders’ co-operation

Climate change: what Antarctica’s ‘doomsday glacier’ means for the planet

Thwaites Glacier is melting at an alarming rate, triggering fears over rising sea levels

China, not America, will decide fate of the planet

But its coal addiction and authoritarian system mean it will struggle to take a global lead

The costs of tackling climate change keep on falling

Investments in a zero-carbon economy should boost economic growth

Regional governments are key to climate solutions

As bushfires blaze, Australia cannot afford to wait for the prime minister to act

Half a cheer for Boris Johnson’s green revolution Premium

Decarbonisation requires long-term commitments to spending, tax plans and redistribution

More from this Series

Climate diplomacy is winning its fight against a zero-sum mindset

There is growing international realisation that acting decisively is an investment not a cost

The slow death of Big Oil

The industry must reinvent itself to survive in a low-carbon era

EU climate target is ambitious but feasible

There is appetite among investors to help cut emissions by 55 per cent

Covid-19 exposes our arrogant relationship with nature

Threats to us are interrelated: climate change, loss of biodiversity, new pathogens