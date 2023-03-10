All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the connection, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

What was Glenn Miller’s signature tune?

The Pecora Investigation was set up by the US Senate in 1932 to investigate the causes of which event of three years previously?

Which former Indian Prime minister was assassinated in 1991?

In 1990s pop music, what did the letters TAFKAP stand for?

In which 1975 work did the future President Gaddafi of Libya set out his political philosophy?

The Willis Tower (originally the Sears Tower) is the tallest building in which American city?

Which directory of British actors, now fully online, was established in 1927?

In Greek mythology, what was Jason’s ship in his quest for the Golden Fleece?

Riff Raff, Janet Weiss and Dr Frank-N-Furter are all characters in what?