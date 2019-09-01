When users of a foodbank in Gateshead in north-east England collected their emergency food parcels on Friday, the tinned and dried foods were augmented by a packet of freshly grown sage, rosemary and mint. This Friday, for the first time, they will also receive a potted basil plant.

Tended by the congregation at Trinity Methodist church in Blaydon, where the foodbank is held, the herb garden has been developed with support from the Royal Horticultural Society.

Best known for the annual Chelsea Flower Show, the Blaydon project is the first time the RHS, through its four-year-old Greening Great Britain scheme, has supported a foodbank.

It typifies a trend among the UK’s 2,000 charitibly funded foodbank outlets, which offer emergency food and support to people struggling financially. As demand for their food parcels has reached record levels, they are increasingly offering additional support to address clients’ underlying difficulties.

“It’s about inspiring change in people to be healthier and happier,” said Christine Wright, the RHS community outreach advisor who worked on the Blaydon garden’s development. She added that foodbank users would be encouraged to volunteer in the garden.

“It’s adding value to a potentially very depressing situation. It’s about self-worth.”

Across the country, foodbanks now provide services such as budgeting and debt advice, help in switching utility providers and cookery sessions, alongside offers of school uniforms, furniture and books.

Growing food is a new trend. Smethwick foodbank in the West Midlands has started an allotment and ‘pay as you feel’ café; Strabane in Northern Ireland is setting up an allotment, vegetarian cookery course and a café.

Newcastle’s West End Foodbank has this year installed six raised beds at its Benwell premises; they are now bursting with courgettes, lettuces and beetroot, as are big pots with runner beans and crates with strawberries. The produce is used for the lunches the foodbank serves to clients.

This is not only about access to fresh food, said John McCorry, the foodbank’s chief executive. It offers clients a quiet space, benefitting mental and physical health. “It’s more about engaging the clients in mindfulness and wellbeing.”

“We see an evolution in a sense; foodbanks are trying to find other ways to help people,” he said. “It’s about enabling resilience, to enable people to move beyond foodbanks.” Summer activities this year included plug-wiring.

In Scotland, the West Lothian foodbank will launch sewing sessions this autumn so clients can alter clothing and gain skills which might help them gain work. When a client had a job interview but no suitable clothing, the charity shop which the foodbank runs found him some trousers and hemmed them to fit. “We’ve never seen that guy since,” said general manager Kathleen Neilly. “It changed his life.”

Foodbanks date back about 20 years but government austerity since 2010 and the introduction of Universal Credit, with its five-week wait for new claims, have accelerated their use. This Wednesday’s government spending round announcement by chancellor Sajid Javid will be watched for any changes to Universal Credit.

The Trussell Trust, a national umbrella group which represents 428 foodbanks in the UK operating out of 1,200 centres, said that in the year to April its network provided 1,583,668 emergency food parcels; 577,618 recipients were children. Foodbank users must be referred by a doctor, social worker, health visitor or other care worker.

Trussell Trust data show 126 of its foodbanks now have professional debt or money advisors, 50 offer IT facilities including job searching and 19 provide mental health services.

“Food banks are set up to deal with an emergency situation but a significant proportion of the people coming to us are in a chronic financial situation,” said Craig Crosthwaite, co-ordinator of the North Ayrshire foodbank in Scotland, which grows food and encourages clients to take it. Gig economy work such as zero hours contracts and single parenthood are among the factors contributing to people’s inadequate access to money, he said.

The standard foodbank emergency parcel, with its set items, exemplifies the problem of lack of choice, Mr Crosthwaite said. “Foodbanks to some extent create dependency. There’s no personal development in that.” Choice, he said, provides dignity; an element of control supports mental health and sense of self-worth.

At Axminster foodbank in rural Devon, while fresh produce is close to hand — there are “community fridges” in the countryside offering free surplus food — transport issues loom large.

But here too, low morale and poor mental health are common problems. Heavy redundancies from Axminster Carpets in 2013 affected many older people who had never worked elsewhere. Foodbank clients can access six free complementary therapy sessions, such as acupuncture, reflexology and physiotherapy, at the associated health and wellbeing centre.

“The food is quite easily resolved,” said foodbank and wellbeing centre manager Aynsley Jones. “It’s the other issues that are not.”

