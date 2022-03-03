Would you say you are good with money? The FT wants to give women everywhere the confidence and knowhow to answer this question with a resounding “yes”!

To honour International Women’s Day, the FT’s Financial Literacy and Inclusion Campaign has put together a free online teach-in at 12 noon on Thursday March 10 with four inspirational female finance experts.

Chaired by the FT’s consumer editor Claer Barrett, the panel includes Jane Portas, author and creator of the Six Moments that Matter website, Ola Majekodunmi, founder of the Instagram platform All Things Money, and Tobi Asare, founder of the My Bump Pay platform that helps women navigate through maternity leave and beyond.

The topics they will tackle include what you need to know about money when starting your career, how to join the growing numbers of women who are investing, the finances of having children, and whether flexible working can help close the gender pay gap.

Listen to how they’ve mastered money in their own lives — and get the chance to put your questions to them.

To register to take part in this free online session, simply visit FT.com/womenevent.

This event is intended as a general discussion around financial topics, and does not constitute an investment recommendation or individual financial advice.