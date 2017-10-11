Opec grows more bullish on oil demand

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

Opec expects stronger demand for its crude oil next year due to higher consumption growth and lower estimates for supply from outside the cartel, as relatively low prices boost driving and crimp output.

The cartel’s monthly oil market report said its in-house analysts now expected demand for Opec’s oil to reach 33.1m barrels a day in 2018, up by roughly 200,000 b/d from last month’s forecast, with the reason for the increase largely split between stronger demand and lower estimates of non-Opec supply.

The increase comes as the 14-member cartel prepares to meet in Vienna next month to decide whether to rollover output curbs that have been in place since January, in conjunction with other large producers like Russia.

The group is widely expected to extend the cuts beyond next March to continue drawing down excess stocks built-up since 2014, when prices first crashed from above $100 a barrel due to surging US shale output.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, has risen more than 25 per cent since June to trade near $57 a barrel, boosted by stronger demand and marginally lower forecasts for US shale growth.

Opec kingpin Saudi Arabia is, however, battling rising output from other members within the cartel and fears that the recovery in prices could spur further growth from the US.

The cartel’s analysts said they expected oil prices to “remain at $50-$55 a barrel in the next year” as “a rise above that level would encourage US oil producers to expand their drilling activities”.

Opec’s own crude production reached 32.7m b/d last month, according to secondary sources including consultants and analysts the report uses to assess member output, up by 88,500 b/d compared with August.

The output increase was led by Nigeria and Libya — two members exempt from the output deal due to the years of conflict that have afflicted their oil industries — but also Iraq, which increased output to 4.5m b/d.

Saudi Arabia’s own output was flat at just under 10m b/d, the secondary sources said, largely in line with the country’s own directly communicated production numbers.

The cartel is being helped by strong global economic growth, which has reached 3.6 per cent and boosted oil demand by 1.5m b/d this year, the report said. Growth is now expected to increase demand by a further 1.4m b/d next year, a slight increase on last month’s forecast.

Opec revised lower its forecast for non-Opec supply growth by about 100,000 b/d for this year to 700,000 b/d, and cut its estimate for next year by 60,000 b/d to 900,000 b/d.

The numbers suggest that if Opec maintains its production curbs into next year then inventories should slowly draw down.

Goldman Sachs analysts said on Wednesday that while stock draws might slow after big drops in the third quarter of 2017, they believed Opec and Russia would work to keep the output deal in place.

“We expect Opec will act to preserve normalised inventories as long as it doesn’t lose market share and revenues, which we view as achievable in 2018,” Goldman analyst Damien Courvalin said.