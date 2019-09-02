MPs opposed to a no-deal Brexit will make their big play on Tuesday. If parliament successfully upends Boris Johnson’s Brexit strategy — to leave the EU on October 31 with or without a deal — by passing legislation to delay Britain’s exit from the bloc, the prime minister may have to retaliate.

Mr Johnson could ignore the law or wiggle out of parliament’s demands by sabotaging any extension request to the EU. But Downing Street and his advisers are increasingly aware that if Europhile MPs succeed in taking Brexit out of their hands, the prime minister will be left with few options but to call a general election.

Is Boris Johnson ready to call an election?

Downing Street officially states it is not seeking an election — it wants to deliver Brexit on October 31 with or without a deal. Mr Johnson’s believes the public is “fed up” with the bickering about leaving the EU and want “to end the nightmare on October 31”.

But Mr Johnson’s closest advisers are unwilling to let parliament undermine their strategy. Senior officials think that “sitting around” and waiting for parliament to take control is “pointless”, citing how former prime minister Theresa May lost control and was forced to delay the UK’s departure twice.

While there is no inclination for an election, insiders think it may be preferable to losing control of events. One official said “the worst that can happen is it blows up into an election versus Corbyn” and, in that instance, those around the prime minister think the Vote Leave campaign team from the 2016 referendum, reconstituted inside government with Mr Johnson at the helm, can win.

When might he call an election?

Monday afternoon’s emergency cabinet meeting has added to growing expectations in Westminster that an election may be called this week. One Whitehall official said that Number 10 is considering a motion to dissolve parliament on Thursday — so they can wait and see if anti no-deal Brexit MPs are successful in passing legislation to delay Britain’s EU departure on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“It seems that the PM wants to be forced into an election this week, which could be held before October 31,” said Hannah White, deputy director of the Institute for Government think-tank. “If he won it would give them a clear mandate for delivering Brexit with or without a deal.

“It might even come as soon as this Thursday. Downing Street could let MPs vote on Tuesday and Wednesday for their plan to stop no deal, before coming out and saying they have made their negotiating position impossible,” she added.

How might an election be triggered?

Under the Fixed Term Parliament Act, which governs elections in the UK, there are two routes to a vote. The first is through a no-confidence vote, if a majority of MPs vote to collapse the Johnson government.

If that passes the House of Commons, a 14-day “cooling off” period allows MPs to form an alternative government — potentially a caretaker administration led by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn that would seek to extend Article 50 before holding an election. If this fails, an election is then automatically triggered and Mr Johnson would select the date.

The second option is for Mr Johnson to put down a motion for an early election under the FTPA. That would require a “supermajority” of two-thirds of MPs to dissolve parliament, then the UK would automatically go to the polls.

This would put the onus on Mr Corbyn to support an election, as well as the Liberal Democrats, Scottish and Welsh nationalists. The Conservative party would be split, with anti no-deal MPs torn between a campaign they might lose and avoiding crashing out of the bloc.

Would Labour support an election?

Yes. Mr Corbyn said on Monday he would support a general election under any circumstances. “Of course, we are the opposition party, we want a general election,” he told Sky News. But some in the Labour leader’s inner circle are privately less sure; they are concerned that an election now could leave the party trapped between the pro-Remain Liberal Democrats and the Brexit-supporting Conservatives.

Tony Blair, the former Labour prime minister, warned that an election before Brexit is an “elephant trap” for Mr Corbyn. Although he said that Mr Johnson would struggle to win an election outright, he warned that “if he mixes up the Brexit question with the Corbyn question in a general election, he could succeed, despite a majority being against a no-deal Brexit, because some may fear a Corbyn premiership more”.

But in reality Mr Corbyn could not turn down the opportunity to go to the country. He has been calling for an election ever since he lost the last one in 2017.

Who decides the timing?

The incumbent prime minister. Ms White, from the IFG, thinks that polling day could be held before or around October 17, which is the date of a pivotal EU council meeting. Under this timing, Mr Johnson could campaign on his Brexit strategy and return to Brussels with a mandate if he was successful in the polls.

Under any circumstances, Mr Johnson would set the timing of any election. MPs could seek to amend the Fixed Term Parliament Act to hand control of election dates to parliament, but they would struggle to do so before parliament is shut down early next week.

Previously, Downing Street insiders have talked of an election “within days” of Brexit on October 31 and may seek to delay a poll until after the UK has left the bloc. Opposition MPs are wary that Mr Johnson could pledge to hold an election before Brexit day and then backtrack and opt for a later date through proclamation — the formal process when he asks the Queen to hold an election. “It would come down to how much they trust him,” said Ms White.