1 To capture the action. GoPro HERO9 Black high-definition waterproof action camera, £330

2 Eliud Kipchoge wore a prototype of this shoe for his sub-two-hour marathon record. World records may be a stretch but, weighing just 190g with a carbon footplate and “energy return” foam, these trainers mean I’ll be looking for a new personal best. Nike ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT% trainers, £240

3 Light-sensitive technology means these lenses adjust from clear to dark when light changes – ideal for winter rides. Bollé SHIFTER cycling sunglasses, £170

4 High-vis performance. Le Col Pro rain jacket, £240

5 My wishlist seaside toy. Thanks to the Fliteboard’s nifty tech, one charge allows for an hour and a half of carving. Fliteboard electric hydrofoil surfboard, €13,600

6 Display stats such as number of lengths, distance, split and stroke rate will keep me on track. Form Smart swimming goggles, £155

7 This indoor smart bike, linking to virtual cycling apps such as Zwift, just got an irresistible upgrade. Wattbike Atom Next Generation smart bike, £1,899

8 Waterproof, breathable and with a three-layer fabric that’s really tough, this’ll be great for all kinds of outdoor adventures. Arc’teryx Beta AR jacket, £500

9 A true multisport backpack that’s lightweight, has a really good back system to keep you cool, loads of pockets and a waterproof cover. Osprey Synchro 20 backpack, £100

10 This GPS navigator features topographic maps, is waterproof to 1m for 30 minutes, and has global satellite coverage that means you can text or email from anywhere in the world. Plus it claims to meet US military standards for thermal, shock and vibrations. Garmin Montana 700i GPS navigator, £599

11 Phenomenally light, splashproof, rechargeable (as well as taking standard AAA batteries) and has a brightness of 500 lumens. I’m sold. Petzl IKO Core headtorch, £76.50

12 The North Face Summit Series L3 50/50 hooded down jacket, £470

13 For soundtracking my adventures. Beats Powerbeats Pro sports headphones, £219.95