The stalled green transition
The US and UK banned Russian oil and gas imports on Tuesday to punish Moscow for invading Ukraine, the stalled the green revolution, and Russians are fleeing the country.
Mentioned in this podcast:
Biden bans US imports of Russian oil and gas in attempt to punish Putin
Curbs on Russian exports raise risk of oil shock and recession in Europe
Will the Ukraine war derail the green energy transition?
