The prime minister returned to Brussels this week, only to be told once again that the Brexit withdrawal agreement would not happen. When/if might a breakthrough emerge? Plus, Labour shifts its Brexit stance to make life more difficult for the Tories. Presented by Sebastian Payne. With Alex Barker, Robert Shirmsley, Jim Pickard and Miranda Green. Produced by Caroline Grady.