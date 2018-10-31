The world’s oldest disc jockey is Japanese. So is the longest wooden bridge, and the biggest aquarium. In December, Japan may produce the largest initial public offering too. SoftBank, a sprawling tech investment group, is planning to float its domestic mobile phone business.

If the deal merits an entry in Guinness World Records, bankers will have earned the low fees they are accepting in return for bragging rights. SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son will have proved detractors wrong again.

Paradoxically, the float is a tacit admission that one criticism is correct: SoftBank’s muddled structure is bad for shareholder value. The bigger the reduction in the conglomerate discount achieved by the IPO, the greater the chance the deal would be a record breaker.

SoftBank would become easier for investors to understand. But many would remain alarmed by the scale of Mr Son’s ambitions, and the leverage required to achieve them.

His fondness for record beating is embodied in his $100bn Vision Fund, described as “the largest venture capital fund in the world”. To achieve superlative status itself, the IPO of SoftBank mobile would need to surpass the 2014 flotation of Alibaba. The equity of the Chinese ecommerce group was worth $170bn at the IPO price. SoftBank mobile will do well to achieve a top-end enterprise value of $90bn. It can only outgun Alibaba on the amount raised. Even then, it will be a close contest.

Alibaba pulled in $25bn. SoftBank mobile is expected to shoulder about $30bn in net debt. So even if Mr Son sold a 40 per cent equity stake, the proceeds would be just $24bn. The earnings multiple would be steep for a business ranked number three in Japan, a market faced with a price war. You can only get to a price for the stake high enough to beat Alibaba another way: value the equity on a payout ratio anticipated at a fat 90 per cent.

If the shares commanded a 4 per cent dividend yield, SoftBank mobile would supplant Alibaba in the record books. You must “suspend disbelief” to accept this figure, warn Bernstein analysts. Such large payouts look unsustainable. If the market agrees, the yield will be higher and the shares will be worth less. A dividend cut would spell trouble for SoftBank’s investment business. It needs steady cash flows from the mobile business to cover interest and make new investments. The respite brought by the float may be shortlived.