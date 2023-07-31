The economic impact of extreme heat
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest FT News Briefing news every morning.
The Bank of Japan announced that it’s going to allow bonds to rise more freely, and China’s politburo has signalled several target measures meant to boost the country’s economy. Plus, the FT’s Attracta Mooney explains how more frequent heat waves will impact several different industries and the economy as a whole.
Mentioned in this podcast:
Investment flows poised for historic shift after ‘giant leap’ by Bank of Japan
What China’s economic measures mean in practice
How an era of extreme heat is reshaping economies
The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon, Sonja Hutson and Marc Filippino. Additional help from Monica Lopez, Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva and Gavin Kallmann. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music.
Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com
Comments