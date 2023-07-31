The Bank of Japan announced that it’s going to allow bonds to rise more freely, and China’s politburo has signalled several target measures meant to boost the country’s economy. Plus, the FT’s Attracta Mooney explains how more frequent heat waves will impact several different industries and the economy as a whole.

Mentioned in this podcast:

Investment flows poised for historic shift after ‘giant leap’ by Bank of Japan

What China’s economic measures mean in practice

How an era of extreme heat is reshaping economies

