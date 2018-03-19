Bearish investor sentiment towards Germany’s main equity market intensified on Monday as a rarely seen technical indicator flashed red with shares in the country’s dominant exporters hit by fears of a global trade war.

The Xetra Dax, home to Germany’s biggest 30 companies, fell as much as 1.3 per cent as industrial and automobile stocks led the selling, with analysts suggesting the sectors faced the greater dangers from any further international trade tariffs. A firmer euro has also hurt sentiment for exporter reliant companies in Germany as the US dollar has fallen some 15 per cent versus the single currency over the past 12 months.

At one stage during morning trade, there was only one stock registering a gain — Munich Re, the re-insurer. The fragile sentiment came ahead of a meeting of the G20 later in the week, at which tariffs are likely to be a dominant theme.

Edmund Shing, head of equity derivative strategy at BNP Paribas, contrasted the exposure of Germany’s industrial and manufacturing export industries with France’s luxury goods: “Are people going to say, do luxury handbags need to have a trade tariff? Probably not”.

While he said fears over a trade war may be overplayed, there was concern that the eurozone’s economic rebound could tire.

“We know that economy has been very strong,” said Mr Shing, “but perhaps we’ve seen the peak and from here the only way is down”.

The Dax remains 3 per cent above its low set this month, when the Trump administration first confirmed plans to apply steel and aluminium tariffs. But the benchmark’s breakdown in price momentum on Monday entails a likely re-test of its March low said traders.

The Dax’s decline triggered a so-called death-cross on Monday when its 50-day moving average dropped below the 200-day equivalent — a sign that the current downward trend could significantly intensify.

‘’In the last 10 years, we’ve seen four ‘death crosses’ in the Dax and they were all followed by further significant declines,’’ noted Matthew Maley, equity strategist at Miller Tabak + Co. ‘’A real death cross not only involves the 50 DMA below the 200 DMA, but it also happens when both moving averages are declining . . . like they are right now.’’

The selling leaves the total-return based Dax down almost 5 per cent over the year-to-date and one of the worst major share markets in the eurozone so far this year. The Euro Stoxx 50 is down 2.4 per cent this year and investor inflows have been robust so far this year, with analysts highlighting more attractive valuations for shares when compared with the US.

Maximilian Kunkel, Chief Investment Officer for Germany at UBS Global Wealth Management, said he was still backing German equities over the longer term.

“The Dax still trades at close to a 13-year discount to its Eurozone peers while its members are particularly poised to benefit from an accelerating global economic growth environment,” he said.

Additional reporting by Michael Hunter