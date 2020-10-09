Washington no longer regards the financial centre as distinguishable from China

The US has blocked dozens of government websites from users in Hong Kong. The sites contain economic data that are important for investors; it’s part of a decision to treat Hong Kong as indistinguishable from mainland China. Then, we look at how both Joe Biden and Donald Trump are handling China in the presidential campaign. Plus, why a Silicon Valley start-up has decided to disrupt whiskey.





US blocks Hong Kong users from government websites

How the US elite became hawks on Xi’s China

Silicon Valley start-up launches ‘Nespresso machine’ for whisky

