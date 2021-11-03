Vladimir Putin is a notable absentee from the COP26 summit, as Russia battles record daily Covid deaths. A one-week workplace shutdown the president has approved until November 7 is the closest to a full lockdown Russia has come since early in the pandemic. There is a sad irony here. Despite developing one of the first vaccines, Russia has among the lowest uptakes of any large economy and, Financial Times analysis suggests, one of the highest excess death rates. Its fate reflects official mishandling, popular distrust — and disinformation efforts that backfired by knocking confidence in jabs and fuelled conspiracy theories.

Comparing mortality data with historical trends, FT analysis suggests Russia recorded 753,000 excess deaths during the pandemic to the end of September. That is second only to the US in absolute terms, and third after Peru and Bulgaria on a per capita basis.

One reason is that Putin has been reluctant to take responsibility for lockdowns. A shutdown in spring 2020 sent the economy into recession and dented his ratings before a referendum on constitutional changes that could extend his rule to 2036. The authorities held off reimposing tight restrictions for 18 months, despite a second wave last autumn, until the recent surge forced their hand. The Kremlin has been reluctant to spend money to help businesses and individuals through lockdowns or other controls.

The leadership vacuum led to some nonsensical decisions by ministers. Some unscientific measures, such as a requirement to wear gloves in public places in Moscow, were dropped, ostensibly because they had done their job. Others that made sense — such as a digital vaccine pass for sitting inside restaurants and bars — were dropped because they were unpopular. Mixed messaging has made fatalistic Russians less inclined to take Covid seriously.

After racing to develop the Sputnik-V vaccine, however, it is on vaccinations that Russia has really fallen down. Just 33 per cent of the population have had two doses. Levada, an independent pollster, this week found 45 per cent of people were “not ready” to get the jab.

Dubiousness about vaccines partly reflects a distrust of state authorities dating back to pre-Soviet times. Hesitancy towards jabs was already rife pre-pandemic, with measles cases rising. Rushing to roll out Sputnik jabs before large-scale clinical trials had been concluded further dented confidence. The authorities have struggled to counter a belief among Russians who have had Covid that natural immunity now makes vaccination unnecessary.

Yet the sham democracy and slavishly propagandistic media of the Putin era have only heightened distrust and a tendency to believe in conspiracies. Levada polling found 61 per cent of respondents agreed coronavirus was a “new form of biological weapon”. Anyone who thinks the virus is man-made is unlikely to see vaccines as an answer.

The criticism of foreign-made vaccines by Putin and state media, intended to boost Sputnik, instead convinced many Russians that if international products were not much good, their own version was surely worse. An EU report last month said a systematic disinformation campaign by Russian media to sow doubt about vaccines in the west, with materials on European websites in multiple languages including Russian, had backfired.

In doing so, Moscow has let down its own scientists who rallied to create a vaccine, quite apart from causing thousands of avoidable deaths. In a democracy, leaders responsible for such a situation would, sooner or later, pay a high price at the ballot box. Sadly, Putin’s Russia doesn’t work that way.