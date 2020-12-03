Brush up with painterly tiles
Balineum’s new collection of tiles was designed by Brooklyn-based artist and textile designer Wayne Payte. Each of the nine patterns is hand-painted on terracotta by artisans in Italy. From £13.75, balineum.co.uk
A quick-draw water bottle holster
Crossbow Leather’s holster features solid brass hardware and an adjustable strap. It comes in a small size suitable for reusable bottles under 30fl oz, and a larger one for those over 30fl oz. From $98, crossbowleather.com
Scented pencils to pine for
For this collection, Caran d’Ache teamed up with Alberto Morillas, master perfumer and founder of Mizensir, to create a set of four graphite pencils carved from ayous and poplar wood. Made in Geneva, they are infused with Mizensir’s Alps Spirit fragrance to create a multi-sensory drawing experience. €35, mizensir.com
Clap along if you think this cutlery kit’s for you
Made by Pentatonic in collaboration with Pharrell Williams’ i am Other brand, the compact Pebble dining set by Otherware includes a knife, fork, spoon, straw and chopsticks and is made entirely from recycled materials, including CDs. £49, otherware.co
Crack open a can of soap suds
Packed with natural botanicals, Kankan’s hand, body and baby wash (£24) comes in a glass “forever” bottle with one aluminium refill can that is infinitely recyclable and lightweight, reducing carbon emissions from shipping. Also, for every can sold, One Tree Planted will do as its name suggests. £15 for a 330ml refill can, kankan.london
Christmas decorations good enough to eat
Feast your eyes on Choosing Keeping’s delightful, hand-painted designs. From glittering artichokes and bananas to oysters and caviar, many of these ornaments are made from antique moulds over 100 years old. From £12 each, choosingkeeping.com
