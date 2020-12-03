Brush up with painterly tiles

Balineum’s new collection of tiles was designed by Brooklyn-based artist and textile designer Wayne Payte. Each of the nine patterns is hand-painted on terracotta by artisans in Italy. From £13.75, balineum.co.uk

Crossbow Leather’s adjustable bottle holder comes in small and large sizes © Adam Goodison

A quick-draw water bottle holster

Crossbow Leather’s holster features solid brass hardware and an adjustable strap. It comes in a small size suitable for reusable bottles under 30fl oz, and a larger one for those over 30fl oz. From $98, crossbowleather.com

Caran d’Ache’s new line of pencils is infused with scent © Andy Price

Scented pencils to pine for

For this collection, Caran d’Ache teamed up with Alberto Morillas, master perfumer and founder of Mizensir, to create a set of four graphite pencils carved from ayous and poplar wood. Made in Geneva, they are infused with Mizensir’s Alps Spirit fragrance to create a multi-sensory drawing experience. €35, mizensir.com

The Pebble dining set was co-created by Pharrell Williams’ i am Other brand © Andy Price

Clap along if you think this cutlery kit’s for you

Made by Pentatonic in collaboration with Pharrell Williams’ i am Other brand, the compact Pebble dining set by Otherware includes a knife, fork, spoon, straw and chopsticks and is made entirely from recycled materials, including CDs. £49, otherware.co

A tree will be planted for every Kankan hand, body and baby wash sold © Andy Price

Crack open a can of soap suds

Packed with natural botanicals, Kankan’s hand, body and baby wash (£24) comes in a glass “forever” bottle with one aluminium refill can that is infinitely recyclable and lightweight, reducing carbon emissions from shipping. Also, for every can sold, One Tree Planted will do as its name suggests. £15 for a 330ml refill can, kankan.london

Choosing Keeping’s hand-painted decorations are made from antique moulds © Adam Goodison

Christmas decorations good enough to eat

Feast your eyes on Choosing Keeping’s delightful, hand-painted designs. From glittering artichokes and bananas to oysters and caviar, many of these ornaments are made from antique moulds over 100 years old. From £12 each, choosingkeeping.com