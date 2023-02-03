Join the pony club this season
Charles Owen velvet riding helmet, £279
Colville wool blanket, €450
Devoucoux leather Biarritz S saddle, from £3,950
Dior wool and silk Brandenburg jacket, £4,200
Durazzi Milano leather riding boots, €1,450
Neem London recycled nylon-mix shirt, £139
Pdpaola gold-plated-silver Super Nova earrings, £90
Hermès poly-mix and leather Swing Shadbelly jacket, £2,620
Elizabeth Gage gold and lapis lazuli Intaglio Signet ring, £4,000
Wardrobe.NYC viscose-mix stirrup leggings, £380, mytheresa.com
Tod’s cotton jacquard polo shirt, £370
QHP stitched leather bridle, €59.95, dekroo.com
Loro Piana silk and cashmere poncho, £1,670
Saphir Étalon Noir leather balm, €19.60, toutbrico.com
LeMieux horse hair and wood Heritage Dapple horse brush, £24.95
Tackville rubber horse race whip, £7.95
Louis Vuitton cashmere Sporty High Neck double-face cape, €3,800
Polo Ralph Lauren wool pleated trousers, £245
Comments