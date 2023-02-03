Aylin Bayhan

Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

Charles Owen velvet riding helmet, £279

Colville wool blanket, €450

Devoucoux leather Biarritz S saddle, from £3,950

Dior wool and silk Brandenburg jacket, £4,200

Durazzi Milano leather riding boots, €1,450

Neem London recycled nylon-mix shirt, £139

Pdpaola gold-plated-silver Super Nova earrings, £90

Hermès poly-mix and leather Swing Shadbelly jacket, £2,620

Elizabeth Gage gold and lapis lazuli Intaglio Signet ring, £4,000

Wardrobe.NYC viscose-mix stirrup leggings, £380, mytheresa.com

Tod’s cotton jacquard polo shirt, £370

QHP stitched leather bridle, €59.95, dekroo.com

Loro Piana silk and cashmere poncho, £1,670

Saphir Étalon Noir leather balm, €19.60, toutbrico.com

LeMieux horse hair and wood Heritage Dapple horse brush, £24.95

Tackville rubber horse race whip, £7.95

Louis Vuitton cashmere Sporty High Neck double-face cape, €3,800

Polo Ralph Lauren wool pleated trousers, £245

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section

Follow the topics in this article

Comments