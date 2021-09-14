Back-to-school beauty: Autumn 2021 It’s time to refresh and refine your grooming kit © Ullstein Bild via Getty Images Are you a ‘skinimalist’?The new superbasic skincare regimen means all-in-one products, simplified routines and a return to no-fuss beautynew Feeling cheeky – the best new blushers of 2021Whether you’re rougeing, draping, or doing the “Mars Bar”, this beauty classic will always be a sponge bag superheroWhy I’ll never give up my crimson lipBeloved of suffragettes, Elizabeth I, AOC and the How To Spend It deputy editor, red lipstick is a feminist no-brainer. Now, more than everTake a flutter on these innovative mascarasWith new formulas, wands and falsies, your lashes are set for an upgradeThe super-natural world of bioengineered beauty Harder, better, faster, stronger... these new power products are reshaping the skincare marketHow to winter-proof your skinCleansing and exfoliation are just as important as moisturising — but moderation is key in cold weatherWhere’s your head at? The big hair rethinkGoing grey, growing out or simply readjusting? Post-lockdown hair is all about establishing new rules