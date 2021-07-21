Netflix lost 430,000 subscribers in the US and Canada in the second quarter

Netflix gained 1.5m subscribers in the second quarter but lost 430,000 subscribers in the US and Canada, and UBS has launched a portfolio that invests solely in women-led hedge funds. Plus, the FT’s metals and mining correspondent, Henry Sanderson, talks about how the London Metals Exchange and the US-based CME Group are vying to capture rapid growth in demand for commodities tied to the electric car industry with new lithium futures contracts.





Netflix bleeds subscribers in US and Canada with no sign of recovery with Tim Bradshaw, global tech correspondent

https://www.ft.com/content/97ccbdab-6547-4d1b-bb3f-f251931901c2





UBS launches portfolio to invest in women-led hedge funds

https://spark.ft.com/editor/dab5a2b3-c083-411b-b2d1-969d6bcf862b





LME launches lithium contract as CME rivalry intensifies with Henry Sanderson, metal and mining correspondent

https://www.ft.com/content/5ff0aaa5-a501-42a5-85f4-76537cd6c990





French app Yuka brings people power to the supermarket aisle

https://spark.ft.com/editor/850d9f5c-b4ab-42d5-a53d-d25b3ae99c77?





The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Our intern is Zoe Han. Additional help by Gavin Kallmann, Michael Bruning, and Persis Love. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.

