China’s financial clampdown will continue — for now

The financial crackdown in China in the past three months flies in the face of the conventional wisdom that nothing would be allowed to happen to rock the boat ahead of the important 19th Communist party congress later this year. There is no doubting the serious intent of the regulatory squeeze, but it may nevertheless not persist.

The catalyst for the crackdown was probably President Xi Jinping’s personal support for co-ordinated measures and edicts by the main regulatory agencies: the People’s Bank of China and the banking, securities and insurance regulatory commissions. The heads of the securities and banking commissions were replaced by reform-minded and highly respected people. In April the head of the insurance commission was placed under investigation for violations of party discipline, and fired.

This clean-up has been partly about weeding out those who have indulged in the abuse of financial regulations and discipline; but it has also extended the anti-corruption campaign into the finance sector for the first time. From Mr Xi’s standpoint ahead of the Congress, therefore, the timing is quite fortuitous.

Guo Shuqing, the head of the banking commission vowed to clean up the “chaos” in the banking system. He aimed to limit speculation and excessive risk-taking, and penalise lax or corrupt management. The authorities are urging banks to strengthen risk control systems, to curb the issuance of “wealth management products”, and to account for them properly so that banks do not evade capital adequacy regulations.

The insurance commission has been active in banning or restricting the issuance of “universal life insurance policies” — investment products that carried higher risks than they claimed to — and bringing the sometimes reckless behaviour of leading insurance companies to heel.

The central bank has allowed some market interest rates to rise since the start of the year, making liquidity more expensive and discouraging fundraising at very short-term maturities for a broad range of banks and financial firms in the shadow banking sector. For many of them, wholesale funding now accounts for more than a third of their deposit liabilities — three times as much as five years ago.

The effects of the crackdown are not visible in conventional measures of credit expansion. However, the central bank’s separately published data on non-banking financial firms and the government sector reveal a significant year-on-year slowdown from more than 20 per cent at the end of 2016 to about 15 per cent in April.

This is certainly welcome, as the authorities try to draw a line under years of financial excess, indiscipline and unacceptable leverage. They probably reckoned that doing nothing was likely to be worse for financial stability than the risk of trying to restore order. Accordingly, we should expect the squeeze to persist for now — but not if it exacerbates the slowdown in the economy that seems to be starting again.

It appears a safe bet, therefore, that the authorities will back off again before long and resume the stop-go policy cycle. China’s commitment to a 6.5 per cent growth target, and the economy’s credit-dependency, strongly suggest that the current squeeze is not really about regaining control of credit creation, and the risky ways in which financial companies fund assets.

As the liabilities of these companies continue to grow in size and riskiness, though, the government will have to engage with both regulatory and macro­economic tightening and take the economic and currency consequences. Otherwise, it faces a more abrupt and forced deleveraging. What we are watching today is a dress rehearsal for a bigger show within the next two years or so.

The writer is an economic consultant and associate at Oxford university’s China

Centre