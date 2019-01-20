“Honesty, transparency and trust are my key words,” said Charlotte Valeur. “Our royal charter [is] governance-focused and I think we need to honour our royal charter maybe a little bit more than we have done so far.”

It is an interesting priority for the Institute of Directors’ new chair to choose, given that it has been struggling with a governance crisis of its own.

Ms Valeur took office last September after a period of internecine warfare at the organisation, which culminated in the resignation of its chair and deputy chair, Barbara Judge and Ken Olisa, amid a breakdown of trust in the most senior ranks.

The turmoil, which included leaks to the Times newspaper of a conversation that was secretly taped by the IoD’s director-general, Stephen Martin, came against a backdrop of an institute trying to make sense of its purpose.

Founded 116 years ago, the IoD — which provides director training and advice on corporate governance — has seen its membership fall from a peak of 40,000 in the 1990s to 30,000 now.

It ran a deficit of nearly £1m in 2017, the most recent annual figures, during which the number of directors who make up its members fell by 6 per cent and capital spending rose. Membership is skewed towards London and the south of England, and women and ethnic minorities are under-represented.

Meanwhile, critics say the organisation’s failure to modernise is symbolised by its choice of headquarters, a grand white-porticoed building in Pall Mall in the centre of London.

Ms Valeur, a 54-year-old Danish-born corporate governance expert, seemed acutely aware of the challenges the IoD faces.

“The cost base is going up whilst the income is going down — that cannot continue,” she said. “There has to be enough cost-cutting so that we don’t see money come out of the bank. Decisions need to be made and action needs to be taken.”

During the interviews I said if you’re not up for real change then don’t talk to me. When you want to do a turnround that’s what I came here for

Ms Valeur said she would like to “stall” and then “reverse” the decline in membership, initiating a turnround that would see “much more diversity across the IoD as well, not just gender but on ethnicity and younger people”.

She argued that 116 Pall Mall could yield more income and that it still made sense for the IoD to be headquartered there. She chose, however, to be interviewed by the FT not in its grand reception rooms but in the newly renovated surroundings of its academy, which delivers training and support for directors.

Awareness of the challenges the IoD faces, though, does not mean Ms Valeur will find them easy to address.

Stemming the decline in membership by diversifying its ranks, and reaching out beyond its traditional geography was a priority of its former chair, and topped the to-do list of Mr Martin when he took over two years ago. So far, he seems to have made little progress.

Although the official numbers will be published in the spring, membership has continued to fall, while job losses to reduce costs have affected morale already dented by the management dispute.

Ms Valeur said that Mr Martin, whose salary is £452,000 a year, including pension and benefits, will be held accountable if the fall in membership is not stemmed, although a formal target to do so is not in his performance goals.

Mr Martin is on a three-year contract, which will be reviewed for extension next year. If progress has not been made, “there are conversations to have”, Ms Valeur said.

Nevertheless Ms Valeur, who receives £20,000 a year for chairing the IoD, appears to be taking responsibility for sorting out the internal challenges, handing over some of the more outward-facing chair’s duties to the director-general.

She said Mr Martin would be the main person talking to senior ministers while her priority was “to ensure that we as an organisation function to the best ability of what we can”.

“My initial responsibility here is to ensure that we have everything in place in terms of governance and that we get a turnround. I’m more interested in that than I am in having meetings with politicians,” she said.

Fitting in the IoD could be Ms Valeur’s main challenge. She spends just five days a month in London, but stressed that much of her work was conducted via Skype or phone.

She argued that driving through change at the IoD would be helped by her intention to give “stronger direction” to the board, which includes just one director whose tenure pre-dates her arrival. And she said her style — “straightforward and plain speaking” — was one of the reasons she was chosen for the job.

“During the interviews I said if you’re not up for real change then don’t talk to me,” she said. “When you want to do a turnround that’s what I came here for.”