China has accused the US of resorting to “intimidation and coercion” as Beijing stepped up its counter-offensive to the trade war with both tariff increases on $60bn of American goods and a probe into US delivery company FedEx.



Wang Shouwen, deputy head of Beijing’s negotiating team, hit out at Washington on Sunday for in effect barring US companies from using equipment made by Huawei, the Chinese telecoms group, saying it had complicated efforts to find a resolution to the trade impasse. “The China-US economic and trade consultations have been severely frustrated by the US tariff increases and [Washington’s] abuse of export controls by including Chinese companies on the entities list,” Mr Wang said at the release of a Chinese government report on the state of US trade talks.



“The more the US government is offered, the more it wants,” China’s State Council added in the trade talks white paper. “Resorting to intimidation and coercion, it persisted with exorbitant demands …and insisted on including mandatory requirements [that infringe on] China’s sovereign affairs in the deal.”



Meanwhile, the biggest US tech companies are now poring over their supply chains to identify Chinese groups that may be targeted in the escalating trade war, while south-east Asian defence ministers caution that the conflict is increasing the risk of military conflict or an outright war in Asia. (FT)

Trump calls for Nigel Farage to join Brexit talks

The US president is heading to London on Monday for his first UK state visit and, so far, has already made the case for leaving the EU without a deal, suing the bloc, cancelling the £39bn divorce settlement and sending Nigel Farage to lead negotiations. This comes after Trump praised the leader of the Brexit party: “He has a lot to offer. He is a very smart person”. (FT)



Nigel Farage and Donald Trump at a US campaign rally in 2016 © AP



Taiwan feels heat from China ahead of presidential election

China has asserted its determination to defend its claimed sovereignty over Taiwan “at all costs” this weekend — raising pressure on Taiwan as it gears up for its most unpredictable presidential race in recent memory. (FT)

US-Iran tensions: companies’ fears

Companies in the Middle East are ramping up plans to overhaul evacuation and contingency plans in the event of armed conflict as US-Iran tensions rise. The move comes in the wake of drone attacks on Saudi oil instillations, which Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen have claimed, and the sabotage of four oil tankers off the United Arab Emirates last month, which the US has blamed on Iran. Meanwhile, the Trump administration has said it’s ready to begin talks with Iran “with no preconditions”. (FT)



A Houthi Military Media Unit image shows the rebel group launching a missile at Saudi Arabia. Companies fear current tensions could accidentally escalate into war © Reuters



Cash, card or …Facebook?

Facebook has begun talks with a top US regulator over its plans for a digital currency — a sign that the world’s largest social media platform is laying the groundwork for an ambitious push into payments. (FT)

Andrea Nahles resigns

Germany’s Social Democrats were plunged deeper into crisis on Sunday as the party’s leader resigned from her post, raising fresh questions over the durability of Angela Merkel’s coalition government — the latest fallout from last month’s European parliament elections where a number of the continent’s traditional centre-left and centre-right parties suffered big losses. (FT)



Hyundai urges rivals to buy its fuel cell tech

The South Korean carmaker is asking its rivals to buy its hydrogen fuel cell system, a technology on which plans to spend $6.7bn over the next decade in the hope that it will be adopted globally. “If we do not actively work in the global market, we will be dependent on our own companies’ car sales”. (FT)



Bannon’s lease on mountain monastery revoked

Steve Bannon has suffered a setback in his bid to open an academy for nationalist leaders after Italy’s culture ministry said it would revoke the lease on a state-owned monastery where the former Trump adviser was planning the venture. Read more about Bannon’s proposed alt-right academy — and one village’s fight to stop it. (FT)



Trisulti monastery, south of Rome, from which Steve Bannon's institute to promote European nationalism has been evicted © AFP

Trump’s UK visit

The US president will be hosted by Queen Elizabeth II on Monday during a state visit where he is also expected to meet outgoing prime minister Theresa May. Widespread protests are also expected. It is also expected that Trump could use the visit to threaten that the US will limit intelligence-sharing with Britain amid tensions over Huawei.



Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference

The iPhone maker is planning to kick off its week-long Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose on Monday. The backdrop? The US-China trade war, which could hurt the company’s production capabilities, as well as the end of its costly, long-running legal dispute with Qualcomm.

The FT has lunch with Laura Deming

She worked in a lab at age 12. By 14 she was at university — before quitting to found her own venture capitalist firm as a teenager. Now at 25, she has achieved more in her field than many people twice her age. Read about Laura Deming, the science prodigy-turned-venture capitalist with a vision to combat anti-ageing. (FT)

And speaking of lunch …

A bidder paid a whopping $4.5m for a chance to talk business over steak with Warren Buffett, the third-richest man in the world. A charity working to alleviate poverty and homelessness in the San Francisco Bay Area racked up bids from five anonymous individuals hoping to win what was billed as a “power lunch” with the renowned investor at New York’s Smith & Wollensky steakhouse. (FT)



© AFP



Raheem Sterling: the England football star who took on racists

When England played Montenegro in March, Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling was subjected to monkey chants by opposition fans. Now, he’s standing up to discrimination and racism in the sport. Read his powerful interview here. (FT



What your virtual assistant can — and can’t — do

Siri and Alexa can do many tricks and learn new ones all the time …but here are the tasks they actually do best. (WSJ)



Obamacare helps fight against cancer, studies show

Two new studies have shown that Obamacare has led to more timely treatment for cancer patients, potentially increasing the chances of survival for African Americans and women. According to the data, racial disparities in how quickly patients with advanced cancer were treated disappeared in states that used the act to expand access to Medicaid — while women with ovarian cancer were more likely to receive a diagnosis at an early stage after the implementation of the act. (FT)



Chinese tourists are still in love with Hollywood

The number of Chinese tourists traveling to the US fell for the first time since 2003 last year, dropping 5.7 per cent to 2.9m. But trade war or not, they’re still flocking to Los Angeles and other major US cities. With China’s growing middle-class and its strong penchant for travel, here’s why the trend isn’t expected to change any time soon. (Bloomberg)



The satellite space race

From Amazon’s Jeff Bezos to Tesla’s Elon Musk, more billionaires are eyeing the sky and investing in satellites — while many existing companies in the sector struggle. After shaking up cars, retail and a host of other industries, could rich investors revolutionise the space industry? (FT)

Tech Wash: why chances are falling for a US version of GDPR

Executives worry that the chances of a national privacy law to regulate tech are now receding. The FT's Kiran Stacey breaks it down. (FT)