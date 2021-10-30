HTSI autumn travel special Celebrating the world’s cultural gems – plus underwater adventures and a trip with Susan Sarandon © Bachar Srour | The entrance to the Beit Trad guesthouse, Lebanon Another Lebanon: a journey back in timeAt turning points in history, what happens to our stories? One writer goes in search of the guardians of the country’s Golden AgePuerto Escondido: Mexico’s hidden gemThe ‘Concealed Port’ is a place of breathtaking surf breaks, simple thatched beach houses and cult omakase barsA slow waltz through Vienna: the finest autumn looksA day in the Austrian capital calls for a studied approach to styleBallymaloe, home of the first family of foodSince 1948, the Allen family have been shaping a national food culture – and the career paths of the world’s brightest culinary stars. Seventy years later, it’s still bringing Ireland to the worldNo time to dive – the rise of the submersibleIn the game of gilded oneupmanship, nothing says flex like sinking a subCosta del Surreal: the Málaga school of artistsHow Picasso’s birthplace became a burgeoning arts hub once againLeaders of the pack: super-smart travel gadgetsA juiced-up laptop sleeve, a smart helmet for cycle tripping... and moreHow I Spend It: Susan Sarandon on the family trip – ‘I did mushrooms with my son once...’The actor tracks a lifetime of ambitious holidays, from the Grand Canyon to Egypt