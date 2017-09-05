Swiss confectioners devise fourth chocolate type: ruby

Switzerland boasts it has pioneered chocolate innovation since the 19th century. After milk, dark and white chocolate, the country’s latest twist was unveiled on Tuesday: “ruby” chocolate.

Barry Callebaut, the world’s biggest supplier of chocolate and cocoa products, claimed the reddish-coloured variation would appeal particularly to “millennials” — consumers born since the early 1980s. It also made clear the product was meant to open new chocolate markets, launching the product in Shanghai, China.

The Zurich-based company does not sell directly to consumers, instead supplying the world’s chocolate makers — so ruby chocolate products may not be available in shops for another six months or more. But Peter Boone, head of innovation at Barry Callebaut, said he hoped ruby would be “the fourth reference [category] next to dark, milk and white chocolate”.

Chocolate makers globally are under pressure as consumers shift towards healthier snacks and away from “Big Food” producers, as well as from weak world economic growth. Global chocolate confectionery market volumes declined 1.5 per cent in 2015 and 0.4 per cent last year, according to Euromonitor.

To rebuild sales, Swiss chocolate makers are seeking to innovate and “premium-ise,” or take upmarket, chocolate products. Nestlé for instance, has expanded production in Japan of exotic flavoured KitKat bars, including pistachio and raspberry versions.

The launch of ruby chocolate fits with that strategy. Barry Callebaut emphasised the manufacturing process involves no added berries, berry flavour or colour. Ruby chocolate, it said, was “not bitter, milky or sweet, but a tension between berry-fruitiness and luscious smoothness” — claims which the Financial Times was unable to verify.

Ruby chocolate is made from ruby cocoa beans grown in countries including Ecuador, Brazil and the Ivory Coast, but the innovation was more in the manufacturing process, details of which were not released by Barry Callebaut, according to people close to the company.

“It won’t be a revolution for the chocolate market, but it could help build demand,” said Jean-Philippe Bertschy, analyst at Vontobel. “When you look at what millennials want it is definitely ‘natural’. They want to get natural ingredients and traceability of the product origin, which is easy with chocolate. They want some indulgence and like different tastes and colours.”

Switzerland invented milk chocolate in the late 19th century, taking advantage of a surplus of milk produced on its mountain pastures. One of the family members behind the Lindt & Sprungli chocolate company developed the process of stirring chocolate in “conches” to produce a smooth dark chocolate, while Nestlé pioneered white chocolate in the late 1930s.

But ruby is Switzerland’s most extrovert chocolate colour variation yet — possibly a further nod to the new chocolate consumers it hopes to create around the world. “As for Swiss people, I guess they will need some time to adjust,” said Mr Bertschy.