Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Israel is preparing to launch a major ground invasion of Gaza, the UK justice secretary is set to announce a controversial plan to address the chronic shortage of space in jails, and Exxon’s $60bn acquisition of a shale company could set off a wave of industry consolidation.

Mentioned in this podcast:

US sends second aircraft carrier as Israel prepares offensive in Gaza

Residents flee Gaza City as Israel tells 1.1mn to leave

British prisoners face jail time abroad under radical government plans

Behind ExxonMobil’s contrarian $60bn oil bet

Access 50 per cent off of a digital subscription FT.com/briefingsale

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon, Sonja Hutson, Kasia Broussalian and Marc Filippino. Additional help by Monica Lopez, Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva and Gavin Kallmann. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

View our accessibility guide.