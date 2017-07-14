Daily briefing: Brexit bill backlash, London Tube’s new greeting, Gordon Ramsay’s second act

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

Test your knowledge of this week’s news with the FirstFT quiz

No whistling from Brussels. Britain has for the first time conceded it will have to pay an EU exit bill. The acknowledgment comes just days after foreign secretary Boris Johnson said that Brussels can “go whistle” if it expects a divorce bill. The UK’s exit liabilities are estimated by the EU to stand at up to €100bn. The move is likely to avert a full scale clash over the exit bill as negotiators prepare for a round of talks on Monday.

A clash with Scotland and Wales, however, looks likely. Theresa May is facing backlash from the semi-autonomous Scottish and Welsh governments after revealing a landmark draft law to take Britain out of the bloc. They attacked Mrs May’s plan for failing to give them sufficient powers and have voted to block legislative consent for the bill. Separately, Conservative MPs are in talks with Labour about a deal that could keep Britain signed up to free movement after Brexit. Here’s Martin Wolf on why Britain is incapable of managing Brexit. (FT, Bloomberg, Independent, Telegraph)

In the news

Vanguard CEO to step down

Bill McNabb is to step down as chief executive of Vanguard, the world’s second-largest asset management group, at the end of the year. He will be replaced by chief investment officer Tim Buckley. (FT)

Sukuks stall

The market for Islamic finance has stalled after a Middle Eastern energy company tried to declare its bond issue unlawful, provoking a court battle. The row has sent a chill through the world of Islamic finance, with bond issuance dropping to its lowest for more than six years. (FT)

Asia’s climate catastrophe

There is a sobering new take on the impact of climate change on the world’s most populous region. More than three-quarters of the world’s cities most exposed to a 1m rise in sea levels are in Asia, seven of them in the Philippines, according to a report by the region’s main development bank. (FT)

‘Apocalyptic geopolitics’

A Catholic paper has offered a scathing critique of Steve Bannon — who is Catholic — the Trump White House and “evangelical fundamentalism” in the US. The article has attracted attention because the writer, Father Antonio Spadaro, is very close to Pope Francis and the Vatican would have approved the paper’s publication. (Guardian, FT)

Goldman Sachs rips up dress code

The Wall Street Bank will allow its technology and engineering staff to show up for work in “totally casual” clothes in a bid to keep up with hip tech companies. But a dress code remains in place for Goldman’s bankers, including a ban on “short trousers” for men. (FT)

London Underground says hello

The “ladies and gentlemen” greeting on Tube announcements is to be scrapped, Transport for London has announced. Staff have been told to say “hello everyone” in an effort to become more gender-neutral. (BBC)

The day ahead

Trump in Paris

Donald Trump joins Emmanuel Macron for France’s Bastille Day celebrations. Mr Macron will try to show Mr Trump that “Paris is still Paris”. Here are some intriguing excerpts from Mr Trump’s conversation with journalists on Air Force One, such as the possibility of a “transparent, solar” border wall with Mexico and avoiding a fist fight with Vladimir Putin. (WaPo, NYT)

US bank earnings

A test of whether the recent confidence in US bank stocks is justified comes today. Three of the four biggest US banks — JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Wells Fargo — kick off earnings season. Here are five things to watch. (FT)

What we’re reading

Venezuela’s empty shelves

Venezuela is being rocked by protests against basic goods shortages and corruption. Which is why questions are being asked about a huge food business empire — and how the Bolivarian bourgeoisie are profiting from empty shelves. (FT)

Blankfein is back

Lloyd Blankfein survived cancer — now he’s pushing Goldman Sachs in a direction few other Wall Street groups are headed with a bold commitment to trading. (Bloomberg)

Odyssey in the Outback

The New York Times’ international photographer Adam Ferguson spent three months driving nearly 20,000km across Australia’s vast interior. He came back with portraits of remote, fascinating landscapes and a behind-the-scenes look at the slow erosion of traditional ways of life for ranchers, miners — even crocodile farmers. (NYT)

Gordon Ramsay’s second act

“Chefs cook better when they swear”: the Michelin-starred, F-word-fuelled, globally famous British chef explains why his appetite for success has never been stronger. (FT)

The passion of Liu Xiaobo

Here is Perry Link on the passion of Liu: “It may be useful, though, to compare Liu Xiaobo and Xi Jinping . . . 200 years from now. Will the glint of Liu Xiaobo’s incisive intellect be remembered, or the cardboard mediocrity of Xi’s?” Here is the FT’s obituary of China’s most prominent dissident who died in custody on Thursday. (NY Review of Books, FT)

What happens after being struck by lightning?

Post-traumatic stress disorder, partial paralysis, memory deficits and personality changes. Lightning is responsible for more than 4,000 deaths worldwide annually but for every 10 people hit, nine will survive — and many have a story that they want to share. (Guardian)

Video of the day

How May measures up one year on

A year after Theresa May became British prime minister, determined not to be defined solely by Brexit, the FT assesses what she has achieved. (FT)