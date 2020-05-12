Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

This was supposed to be a record year for the US meat industry. But when coronavirus hit the meat-packing plants, it exposed a vulnerable link in the supply chain. We take a look at how our meat gets from the farm to the supermarket, and ask what the fall in production could mean for the US-China trade truce. With the FT’s Gregory Meyer.





To get free access to the FT’s Coronavirus Business Update newsletter for 30 days, visit ft.com/behindthemoneycovid.





Further reading:

Coronavirus: return to work divides US meat industry (paywall)

https://www.ft.com/content/f6e2b4ad-4a62-4c6f-8348-38704e3e81f6





Tyson Foods warns of sales declines and rising costs (paywall)

https://www.ft.com/content/f0b4f894-cd46-44f2-b7b0-10707de449db





John Tyson laments breakdown of meat system his family pioneered (paywall)

https://www.ft.com/content/82c2f5fa-1070-4388-853b-a2ed430fbf04





Pandemic accelerates shift to meat substitutes (paywall)

https://www.ft.com/content/0127984a-6def-4040-9bca-002b6ffd4e0a









On 12-14 May, the Financial Times, in partnership with TNW, will gather the most senior global decision makers and leading minds in policy, business, tech and finance for three days of online conversations with top FT journalists, analysing the impact of the pandemic across global economies, industries and markets, and outlining what is required to shape the optimal conditions for recovery at this most challenging of times. Register at globalboardroom.ft.com.

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.