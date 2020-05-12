Print this page

This was supposed to be a record year for the US meat industry. But when coronavirus hit the meat-packing plants, it exposed a vulnerable link in the supply chain. We take a look at how our meat gets from the farm to the supermarket, and ask what the fall in production could mean for the US-China trade truce. With the FT’s Gregory Meyer. 


Further reading:

Coronavirus: return to work divides US meat industry (paywall) 

https://www.ft.com/content/f6e2b4ad-4a62-4c6f-8348-38704e3e81f6


Tyson Foods warns of sales declines and rising costs (paywall)

https://www.ft.com/content/f0b4f894-cd46-44f2-b7b0-10707de449db


John Tyson laments breakdown of meat system his family pioneered (paywall)

https://www.ft.com/content/82c2f5fa-1070-4388-853b-a2ed430fbf04


Pandemic accelerates shift to meat substitutes (paywall)

https://www.ft.com/content/0127984a-6def-4040-9bca-002b6ffd4e0a



