Sir Keir Starmer and shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves gave a pre-Davos interview to the FT before setting off to woo the global elite in Switzerland at the World Economic Forum in a remarkable turnround in Labour sentiment. Why were they going, with what message, while Prime Minister Rishi Sunak chose to go to Morecambe instead? And what do the financial titans make of the UK’s prospects? Plus, we discuss the UK’s controversial plans for a bonfire of more than 4,000 EU rules that would put huge power in ministers’ hands, unleash regulatory uncertainty and is causing dismay among businesses.

Presented by George Parker, with deputy political editor Jim Pickard, markets editor Katie Martin, public policy editor Peter Foster and special guest Professor Catherine Barnard of UK in a Changing Europe. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Manuela Saragosa. The sound engineer was Breen Turner

