ChemChina secures $20bn to pay for Syngenta

ChemChina has revealed a new line of backers for its $44bn buyout of Swiss agribusiness giant Syngenta, with investors including Morgan Stanley and Bank of China buying a total of $20bn in perpetual bonds and preference shares in the deal.

The refinancing of the Syngenta acquisition comes as bankers in Asia say they are preparing for another merger: that of ChemChina and its rival Sinochem, in what is expected to become the world’s largest chemicals group sometime next year.

A Securities and Exchange Commission filing showed that Bank of China has now become the largest financier of the Syngenta buyout, with the bank purchasing $10bn in perpetual bonds from ChemChina. Perpetual bonds are a hybrid financing instrument that will probably be treated partly as equity on ChemChina’s balance sheet.

ChemChina’s equity stake in the deal — the largest outbound acquisition for a Chinese group — remained at $5bn, according to the filings.

Morgan Stanley, the only foreign bank among the investors in the new deal, bought $2bn in convertible preference shares, while China Reform Holdings, a $30bn fund launched by the central government last year, picked up $7bn in perpetual bonds. China’s Industrial Bank bought $1bn in perpetual bonds.

Two consortiums of Chinese and foreign banks, led by China Citic Bank International and HSBC, came together early last year to provide bridge financing for the buyout. But ChemChina’s small equity contribution to the deal has long raised concerns for the group’s ability to shoulder the heavy debt burden.

The issuance of perpetual bonds should help lighten the weight of the debt and allow ChemChina to convert some of the debt into equity over a period of several years.

Until now, few details have been available on how ChemChina planned to offload its debt. In July last year, it issued $5bn in convertible preference shares to Citic Trust.

The expected merger between ChemChina and Sinochem was in part aimed at helping ChemChina digest the acquisitions of Syngenta, one of the world’s largest genetically modified seedmakers, people with knowledge of the matter said. ChemChina had a debt-to-equity ratio of 256 per cent at the end of 2015, while Sinochem’s ratio was 128 per cent, according to data from Bloomberg.

ChemChina was likely looking to trim that high gearing by replacing some of its debt with a hybrid instrument that may be classified as partial equity by accountants.

The acquisition of Syngenta by ChemChina has major implications for food security in China. The country is eager to bring home new technologies for genetically modified crops, fertilisers and pesticides, and the deal fits that overall demand to boost its capabilities in those areas.

However, the handling of the $44bn transaction by ChemChina was received poorly by China’s top leadership, say people familiar with the matter. The expected merger between ChemChina and Sinochem was connected to the desire of top Chinese leadership to take better control over the agribusiness sector.