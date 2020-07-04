Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The FT politics podcast has relaunched as 'Payne's Politics' and in this first episode presenter Sebastian Payne and his guests analyse Boris Johnson's plan to get his government back on track and radically reform Whitehall. Plus, they discuss the UK's generous offer to the people of Hong Kong facing the latest Chinese clampdown. Seb's guests this week are George Parker, Robert Shrimsley, Laura Hughes and Gideon Rachman. Produced by Anna Dedhar, Josh de la Mare and Breen Turner. Clip sources: Boris Johnson — Reuters and Getty; Theresa May — Parliament; Dominic Raab — Reuters; Lord Heseltine — Today, BBC Radio 4.

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.