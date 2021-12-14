How To Scent It: the fragrance trends you need to know From cool colognes to olfactory experiences, these are the latest innovations in perfume © Adam Goodison These perfumes will make you more creative... Or at least that’s what their creators say. Meet the perfumers reimagining scent for a new era of self-discoveryArtistic scents: Perfumers take notes from the galleryFrom the Venus de Milo to Antony Gormley’s Iron, fragrance houses are reinterpreting the masterpiecesScented lipsticks to pout aboutFragrance isn’t the only cosmetic that leaves an impression. But what makes us so nostalgic for certain bits of kit?Step inside the greatest chemist in the worldOfficina Profumo-Farmaceutica di Santa Maria Novella is celebrating its 800th anniversary. Here’s how Florence’s beauty secret has quietly conquered the planetMeet the fragrance duo blazing a multisensory trailPerfumer Barnabé Fillion and glass artist Jochen Holz discuss their mind-bending collaborationFive new colognes subverting classic scentsOrris, oakmoss and oud, but not like you know themA nose for history: how scent can bring the past into our homesPerfumers and historians are using smells to recreate vanished worlds — and create new ones