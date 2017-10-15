Alleged murder plot exposes battle to succeed Robert Mugabe

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

Emmerson Mnangagwa was allegedly targeted with a poison-laced vanilla cone. The bizarre details of the alleged plot to murder Zimbabwe’s vice-president would have been comical if they were not so potentially destabilising for the economically battered southern African nation.

The airing in public of the supposed plan to assassinate Mr Mnangagwa, who became violently ill in August after eating the ice cream, has thrown into the open a vicious battle to succeed the ageing Robert Mugabe.

Hints by Mr Mnangagwa that deliberate poisoning lay behind his recent illness brought a ferocious response last week from Grace Mugabe, the ambitious wife of the 93-year-old president and, as it happens, the owner of an ice-cream dairy.

“Why should I kill Mnangagwa? Who is Mnangagwa on this earth?” Mrs Mugabe said in a fiery appearance on state television.

Behind Mrs Mugabe’s denial lies a violent history in Zimbabwe of political figures dying in suspicious circumstances. Solomon Mujuru, a feared former army chief who helped Mr Mugabe rise to power, died in a 2011 house fire that many doubted was an accident.

Mrs Mugabe in turn accused Mr Mnangagwa of plotting a coup. The vice-president, whose influence in the ruling Zanu-PF goes back decades, is said to have support from veterans of Zimbabwe’s war of independence, as well as parts of the armed forces.

On Monday, Mr Mugabe weakened Mr Mnangagwa further in a cabinet reshuffle, removing the justice ministry from his control and firing an ally, the finance minister Patrick Chinamasa.

The open warfare between Mr Mnangagwa and Mrs Mugabe comes in the run-up to next year’s presidential election when Mr Mugabe, who has ruled the country for almost four decades, is due to stand again. Elections must be held by next July at the latest.

Zimbabweans have given the two warring contenders — neither of whom is expected to make a move while Mr Mugabe is still alive — supervillain-style monikers. Mrs Mugabe is “DisGrace”, while Mr Mnangagwa, a former security chief of fearsome repute, is the “Crocodile”.

The political tussle within Zanu-PF, as well as among a fragmented opposition, comes as Zimbabwe’s chronically weak economy faces further strain. Several banks have buckled under a shortage of cash in the country’s dollarised economy, the result of money flowing abroad to pay for imports.

The central bank last year began issuing “bond notes” — nominally of equal value to the dollar — to inject liquidity into the system. But in practice, the black-market rate between US dollars and so-called “bollars” is widening. The stock market has hit a record high as investors scramble to find a store of value in case the central bank restores the Zimbabwe dollar, which was scrapped in 2009 after the economy plunged into hyperinflation.

Mrs Mugabe, 52, has been associated with a younger and restive generation of firebrands in Zanu-PF. The 75-year-old Mr Mnangagwa is linked to vague promises of reform aimed at enticing international lenders, although under Mr Mugabe there has been little to show for it.

“Is Mnangagwa’s power a phantom or not? That is the question now,” says Piers Pigou, an analyst at the International Crisis Group. “Most people think he’s not going to make it,” he said, referring to Mr Mnangagwa’s presidential ambitions, although the vice-president may maintain enough support in the security services to avoid being purged.

An attempt to push him out, says Mr Pigou, risks open violence between the two factions, which would force the army to pick sides. “Is this a game the army wants to play?” he says.

Mrs Mugabe wields a “shadow power” in her husband’s presidency, says Nkosana Moyo, who once served in Mr Mugabe’s cabinet but now plans to run against him in next year’s poll. “Although she is not elected she behaves as though she were elected herself.”

Mrs Mugabe is becoming more prominent in Zanu-PF rallies. She is also becoming better known internationally, although not always for the right reasons. Recently, she was quietly let out of South Africa under diplomatic immunity after being accused of attacking a young woman with an electrical cord.

Her rise comes amid increasing signs of Mr Mugabe’s frailty. The president sometimes slurs his speech, nods off at international summits and regularly flies abroad for medical treatment. Mr Mugabe “is in no condition to run a marathon”, Mr Moyo says drily when asked about the president’s fitness for office.

But analysts say that Mr Mugabe is up to his old tricks, playing off factions in Zanu-PF against each other, promoting and then crushing would-be successors.

Three years ago Mr Mugabe fired his then vice-president Joice Mujuru, who also harboured ambitions to succeed him. Ms Mujuru, the widow of Simon Mujuru, now leads her own party, one among many in the splintered opposition.

Despite being in his 10th decade, Mr Mugabe still runs a tightly centralised presidency through which he controls patronage and lucrative appointments.

As economic conditions worsen and factions become unstable, the president’s powers, ironically, grow stronger, says Mr Pigou. “This is the way Mugabe likes it.”