Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

In the latest from our summer interview series, Sebastian Payne talks to Ed Davey, Liberal Democrat leadership candidate, about why he thinks the party’s “radical reforming agenda” can win over voters at the next election. Produced by Fiona Symon. The sound engineer is Breen Turner and the editor is Liam Nolan. Theme music by Metaphor Music.

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.