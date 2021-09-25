Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Introducing our new FT Weekend podcast. New episodes every Saturday. This is the last episode of the FT Weekend which will be published in this feed, so if you want to keep listening, subscribe now by searching ‘FT Weekend’ in your podcast app of choice.





In our third episode, we explore the question of how we’ve changed. Host Lilah Raptopoulos talks to the writer Imogen West-Knights about the phenomenon of treat brain: how the pandemic spurred our desire to excessively indulge. Then, columnist Janan Ganesh describes why lockdown decidedly did not change him — and why he’s worried if it changed you. Plus: Maria Shollenbarger sweeps us away on the world’s most glamorous train.





—Imogen West-Knights describes Treat Brain: https://www.ft.com/content/3ed08931-80b0-43a0-9bba-6c4bcc1b3e70





—Janan Ganesh on the lockdown epiphany that wasn’t: https://www.ft.com/content/bf7c501e-12a5-4737-b297-15eba91b26a0





—Maria Shollenbarger aboard the Orient Express: https://www.ft.com/content/9f776436-8205-48cc-a879-7a053f388671





—Lilah’s Instagram Live with Esther Perel: https://www.instagram.com/tv/CULKKCcJXdq/





