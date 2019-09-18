Last week financial markets were rattled by a “factor” shock that sent previously hot stocks plummeting while boosting many of the market’s biggest losers. The key question now: whether it will prove a minor disturbance, or usher in a new regime.

Factors are the big, fundamental drivers of market performance that financial academics have identified over the past few decades. In theory they are extra returns that investors can harvest for accepting a certain risk.

For example, smaller company stocks are generally riskier and more volatile than bigger ones, but historically they have offered greater returns than large company stocks. Other popular, well-known factors focus on quality — the tendency for safer, more defensive companies to do well over time — or value, which focuses on high-quality stocks trading at unusually low prices.

There are many different ways to measure these factors, and they may seem obscure to many investors, who still largely think of the stock market in terms of individual companies, industries or countries. But as the money management industry becomes increasingly quantitative, reliant on computer algorithms, understanding factors becomes more important if investors want to dissect the market’s often perplexing behaviour.

Last week was a prime example. Global equities climbed a respectable but unremarkable 1.2 per cent over the five days, led by a bounce in financial stocks. But beneath the surface, there was a violent upheaval. Value stocks enjoyed a dramatic renaissance, while stocks with strong momentum — or the best recent record — were pummelled.

Since the financial crisis, that momentum factor has been most often associated with high-growth, glamorous companies, especially in the technology sector. But this year fearful investors have herded into high-quality, low-volatility stocks, attracted by their supposed steadiness at times of economic distress.

That sucked in money following the momentum strategy, pushing the rally to extreme levels. However, many of these defensive companies — especially real estate trusts and utilities, or consumer staples like Colgate-Palmolive — benefit from falling bond yields, which make their dividends look more attractive. When this summer’s massive fixed income rally began to unwind, low-volatility, quality and especially momentum all took a beating.

The factor quake has abated this week, but there could be aftershocks. The quality and low-volatility factors still look expensive, while value remains in the doldrums after a decade of poor performance. That means there is scope for a further repricing — perhaps even a durable renaissance for value. Moreover, Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson points out that the last two times markets experienced a momentum breakdown this severe, it preceded or coincided with an economic recession.

However, momentum crashes are not uncommon, even if this was an exceptionally bad one. To bet on a lasting upswing for value, investors have to believe that the current economic pessimism is overdone and that bond yields are heading higher. That still feels like a risky wager.