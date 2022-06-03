All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

What’s the third biggest county in Northern Ireland?

In 1969, President Richard Nixon was given what kind of dog as a birthday present from his staff?

The lyrics of which Beatles song include the mantra, “Jai guru deva om”?

Which music venue is also the home of the New York Knicks basketball team?

Which CS Lewis novel of 1942 features the junior demon Wormwood?

Which Radio 4 comedy show has been celebrating its 50th anniversary this year?

Which TV game show has been presented by Bradley Walsh, Les Dawson and Terry Wogan?

Searching for which word on Google brings up the message, “Did you mean: *nag a ram*”?

In chemistry, what can be defined as “A liquid mixture in which the minor component is uniformly distributed with the major component”?