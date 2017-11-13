Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

A church, a surgical college and a working men’s club are among employers and retirement fund schemes to have been reprimanded by a watchdog for breaches of workplace pension rules.

On Monday, the Pension Regulator published the names of 169 employers taken to court for failing to pay fines levied on them — worth more than £1.25m on a combined basis — after not complying with their pension enrolment duties.

Since 2012 employers have been obliged to automatically enrol eligible staff into a workplace pension, and make contributions on their behalf worth at least 1 per cent of salary.

Those employers taken to court by the Pension Regulator for failing to pay fines after not complying with pension enrolment duties include Portswood evangelical church in Southampton, which has £5,000 in outstanding penalties, and the Plumstead Common working men’s club in London, which has £4,000 due.

The tactic of naming and shaming employers and retirement schemes flouting its rules came as experts said the regulator was starting to bare its teeth.

“The direction of [the Pension Regulator] is clearly changing to ‘enforcer’ rather than ‘facilitator’,” said Mark Futcher, partner at Barnett Waddingham, a professional services firm.

The regulator also outlined 17 fines issued to 16 retirement schemes, worth more than £13,000 on a combined basis, for failing to prepare a chair statement — a key measure of the quality of a pension fund’s governance.

The pension scheme of the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh was fined £514 for failing to produce a chair’s statement.

The Pension Regulator also revealed it had issued notices to 753 employers for unpaid pension contributions between July and September this year, up from 653 in the previous quarter.

These notices require an employer to ensure all outstanding contributions are paid within 28 days.

“It is not enough to just comply with automatic enrolment laws by signing staff up to a scheme,” said Darren Ryder, director of automatic enrolment at the regulator.

“Employers must also meet their duties to contribute into their employees’ pensions every month.”

Last week the regulator said Stotts Tours (Oldham), a bus company, and Alan Stott, its managing director, had pleaded guilty to 16 offences of wilfully failing to comply with the law on workplace pensions.

It was the first such prosecution by the regulator, and sentencing is due on 14 December.

The watchdog is also pursuing Stotts Tours for more than £14,000 in civil fines imposed for non-compliance.

“The news that the first employer is facing sentencing in mid-December for their part in denying staff the opportunity to save for retirement, should be a real wake-up call to employers of all shapes and sizes,” said Nathan Long, analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, an investment manager.

The Portswood evangelical church, Plumstead Common working men’s club, and the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh did not respond to requests for comment. Scotts Tours could not immediately be reached.

