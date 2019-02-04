Finance chiefs at UK companies believe that Brexit presents the biggest risk to their business, with almost 80 per cent predicting a worsening corporate environment after the country leaves the EU, according to new survey data.

More than 100 chief finance officers responding to Deloitte’s latest quarterly CFO report said Brexit presented the gravest threat to business over the next 12 months, above other factors including weak UK demand and US protectionism.

Some 78 per cent of CFOs said the business environment would deteriorate if the UK left the EU, a marginal improvement on the 79 per cent in the previous three months, when sentiment among finance chiefs hit its lowest level since the Brexit vote

The report, which surveyed 110 CFOs, including 20 from FTSE 100 and 41 from FTSE 250 companies, also showed that corporate appetite for risk fell to its lowest level in nine years over the final quarter of the year, while expectations for revenue and margin growth hit multiyear lows.

It found that corporates are holding back from capital expenditure and hiring because of uncertainty over the UK’s future relationship with the EU, according to Deloitte, with CFOs placing more emphasis on cost reduction than at any point in the past nine years.

Funding conditions have tightened, too, with CFOs reporting that the cost of credit had risen to its highest level in six years, while the proportion of CFOs finding credit easy to come by fell to its lowest point in the past two years.

The fears over tightening creditfollow a rise in UK interest rates last year, which squeezed the cost of borrowing, and a rise in the number of high-risk loans extended to businesses in recent years.

CFO pessimism over the long-term effects of Brexit remained close to its highest level since the EU referendum in 2016, Deloitte said.

The proportion of CFOs expecting to reduce expenditure over the next three years as a direct consequence of Brexit rose to the highest level in more than two years.

Meanwhile, just 21 per cent of CFOs said that increasing new products and services, or expanding into new markets, was a strong priority in the next 12 months, down from 40 per cent in the previous quarter.

More than 40 per cent of finance chiefs also said their business had experienced a rise in recruitment difficulties or skills shortages over the past three months in an increasingly tight labour market, although this was a slight improvement on the previous quarter.

But the depth of CFO pessimism raised the potential of a “Brexit bounce in sentiment” if the outcome of the UK’s negotiations with the EU were better than expected, according to the report.

“Businesses seem to be increasingly pricing in a worst-case outcome. Anything better, including a delay or a deal, could deliver a Brexit bounce in sentiment,” said Ian Stewart, chief economist at Deloitte.