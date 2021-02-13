George Northwood’s hairdresser in a box

Undone by George Northwood, from £12

Fitzrovia hairdresser George Northwood – stylist to the likes of Alexa Chung, Alicia Vikander and the Duchess of Sussex – has built his 20-year career on a fuss-free, deliberately undone aesthetic. As of this month, he’s sharing the tools that will help clients replicate his signature style at home. Composed of 20 pieces – including cleansers, styling products and curling tongs – the Undone range offers sustainable solutions to problems from pollution to frizz. On creating the collection, Northwood said: “I want to show women how to achieve natural, effortless looking hair themselves. Women don’t want to look as if they’ve been to the hairdressers; they want to look like they’ve just stepped off an editorial shoot.” From £12 (UK delivery only), georgenorthwood.com

Typology’s skin consultant in a box

Typology range, from £55

There are 30m possible outcomes of Typology’s skin-diagnostic test. Launched after several months of research, the feature allows buyers to create a natural active skincare routine based on three main areas: ageing, oxidation factors and sebum production. Those concerned with breakouts, for example, might be prescribed the bakuchiol-based Blemish Serum, while hydration seekers could look to the 9-Ingredient Face Moisturiser. “Being a digital brand, we have to be innovative in the way we recommend products to our customers,” says founder Ning Li. “It was therefore essential to design a method that was as precise as possible.” Best of all is the packaging, which sticks to the brand’s minimalist aesthetic with an eco-friendly array of glass bottles, recycled plastic and aluminium tubes. From about £55 (international delivery), uk.typology.com

FaceGym’s workout in a box

FaceGym Essential Online Workout Kit, £153

FaceGym joins the home workout community with a facial package that aims to improve muscle definition, release tension and support lymphatic draining. Inside you’ll find a mini “yoga ball”, headband, micro roller and Gua Sha tool. FaceGym recommends using the latter two with your choice of face oil to help lock in moisture. The kit comes with instructions for how to use each product, but you can also sign up to a virtual class or one-on-one session with a FaceGym master trainer. Essential Online Workout Kit, £153 (international delivery); classes from £10, usa.facegym.com

Czech & Speake’s barber in a box

Czech & Speake No. 88 Shaving Set, £395, mrporter.com

As the English satirist William Hone once said, “A good lather is half the shave.” It’s with that in mind that Czech & Speake – the Jermyn Street barbershop founded in 1978 – presents its No 88 Shaving Set. Complete with a silver-tip badger shaving brush and Mach III-blade razor, the offering is intended to turn shaving from a chore into an indulgence. Lather up with the brand’s signature soap, a mixture of bergamot, geranium, rose otto and frangipani. Each batch is milled (the process that allows soap to become smooth) seven times to ensure “absolute perfection”. £395 (international delivery), mrporter.com

Margaret Dabbs’s pedicurist in a box

Margaret Dabbs Perfect Home Pedicure Set, £79

For around the same price as an in-person pedicure, Margaret Dabbs’s Perfect Home Pedicure Set is enough for around 50 treatments. The DIY kit has the necessary essentials for a salon-worthy pamper session, including a tea tree and pumice exfoliating scrub, the award-winning Intensive Hydrating Foot Lotion, and four pedicure tools. A step-by-step guide walks you through the methods needed to restore, protect and revitalise your nails. £79 (international delivery), margaretdabbs.co.uk



Crown Affair’s hair guru in a box

Crown Affair The Set, $220 (US only)

After finding herself inundated with queries about her near waist-length waves, Dianna Cohen, a New York-based entrepreneur, started to chronicle her habits in a Google Doc. Two years later, she launched Crown Affair, a haircare brand founded on clean ingredients, effective formulations and handmade tools. Building up from a brush, towel and lightweight oil, The Set serves to apply Cohen’s key principles into a singular routine – one where the number of brushstrokes is just as important as the products used. A three-minute hourglass is included as “a friendly reminder to take your time”. $220 (US only), crownaffair.com

KX’s spa in a box

LYMA supplements from KX boxes, from £200

Spa days might be on hold for the time being, so recreating the experience at home is the thought behind KX’s latest launch: a hamper stocked with LYMA supplements, skincare by dermatologist Dr Zein Obagi and a musk-infused Bella Freud candle. Treatments at the Chelsea health club are usually reserved for members only, but this release – created in two different sizes – is offered to all. Members looking for an extra complexion boost can do so with the Dermalux Flex, an LED Phototherapy device that has just been made available to rent. Boxes from £200; Dermalux Flex rental from £75 a week (UK delivery only); kxlife.co.uk

Tata Harper’s facialist in a box

Tata Harper Med Spa Facial, £163.55

An eight-step skin regimen may seem daunting, but Tata Harper’s Med Spa Facial comes with simple-to-follow directions. Enhanced with natural ingredients, the kit promises a post-peel-like rejuvenation with an “added boost of hydration” for that sought-after dewy complexion. Begin with a double cleanse (a Korean beauty mantra), follow with a face mask, floral essence mist, resurfacing serum and moisturiser. Finish by massaging the Nutrient Face Oil onto your face and neck. The product is non-comedogenic (doesn’t block pores), so there’s no need to be wary if you have acne-prone skin. £163.55 (international delivery); tataharperskincare.com