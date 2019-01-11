Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The economist and president of the Peterson Institute for International Economics joins FT Alphaville’s Colby Smith and Brown University’s Mark Blyth to discuss the politicking of central banking, the hurdles to finding a US-China trade war resolution and how China can manage the financial risks building in its economy. They also touch on the enduring power of the dollar and US markets.





Colby Smith is a writer for FT Alphaville and Mark Blyth is the director of the William Rhodes Center for International Economics and Finance at the Watson Institute at Brown University.