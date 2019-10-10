Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

It's financial planning week and this year's theme is retirement planning. As part of the initiative, thousands of certified planners are offering a free hour-long session to people wanting help with setting their financial goals. FT Money deputy editor James Pickford talks to the FT's pensions correspondent about retirement planning. Plus we hear from Jackie Lockie, head of financial planning with the CISI, and Patrick Connolly of Chase de Vere, about how best to plan for retirement.

