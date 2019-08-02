Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

US President Donald Trump says the US will place a 10 per cent tariff on $300bn of additional Chinese goods, growth in corporate share buybacks starts to cool, Pinterest shares surge after the social media network raises its full year forecasts and Bank of England forecasts show a one-in-three chance that the UK economy will shrink at the start of next year. Plus, George Parker recaps Boris Johnson’s first week as Prime Minister of the UK and the possibility of a no-deal Brexit.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.