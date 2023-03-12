Economics class: UK prosecutions of tax evasion enablers drop by 80 per cent
Specification:
Fiscal policy, withdrawals and injections from the circular flow of income, opportunity cost, government failure
Click on the article below to read and then answer the questions:
Briefly outline the role of HM Revenue & Customs
Distinguish between i) tax evasion; and ii) tax avoidance
Explain what is meant by the tax gap
Analyse the economic costs associated with tax evasion
Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College
