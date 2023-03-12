Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

  • Fiscal policy, withdrawals and injections from the circular flow of income, opportunity cost, government failure

Click on the article below to read and then answer the questions:

UK prosecutions of tax evasion enablers drop by 80 per cent

  • Briefly outline the role of HM Revenue & Customs

  • Distinguish between i) tax evasion; and ii) tax avoidance

  • Explain what is meant by the tax gap

  • Analyse the economic costs associated with tax evasion

Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College

